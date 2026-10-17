ORIGINAL FAN SITE ARCHIVE • 2007 Creamfields 2007 Line-Up The Chemical Brothers, Groove Armada, Kelis, Mark Ronson, Carl Cox and more — a sold-out summer at Daresbury. Daresbury Estate • Halton • Cheshire 🎶 Full Stage Line-Up📼 Our 2007 Website

Creamfields 2007 – The Second Year at Daresbury Saturday 25 August 2007 saw Creamfields return to the Daresbury Estate, Cheshire for its second year at the site. Following the move from Liverpool Airfield in 2006, the festival’s 2007 edition brought together major live acts and dedicated dance arenas for trance, house, electro, techno, hard dance and drum and bass. The Chemical Brothers topped the outdoor Main Stage bill alongside Groove Armada, Kelis and Mark Ronson (live). Other advertised highlights included Carl Cox, Erick Morillo, 2manydjs, Sven Väth, Pendulum and a Swedish House Mafia special-guest billing. This reconstruction follows the stage allocations printed on our original August 2007 fan website. It preserves the advertised line-up; late changes and actual appearances may differ.

📍 Creamfields 2007 – At a Glance Date Saturday 25 August 2007 Location Daresbury Estate, Halton, Cheshire Attendance Reported sold out: approximately 40,000 General admission £57 advertised on our original site VIP / hospitality £100 advertised on our original site Festival era Second year at Daresbury; tenth edition since 1998

⭐ Creamfields 2007 – Featured Artists From live electronic acts to the biggest DJ arenas, these were among the names promoted in 2007. MAIN STAGE The Chemical Brothers Outdoor headliners Electronic live act leading the 2007 bill. MAIN STAGE Groove Armada Live-stage highlight Joined Kelis and Mark Ronson on the Main Stage. CREAM & GOODGREEF Carl Cox Arena highlight A leading name on the Cream & Goodgreef line-up. SUBLIMINAL SESSIONS Swedish House Mafia Special guests Advertised alongside Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell.

🎶 Creamfields 2007 Full Advertised Line-Up Below is the arena-by-arena line-up from our 22 August 2007 website. Artist spellings have been standardised where appropriate. This is an archive of the advertised bill, not a confirmed set-time schedule. 🎵 Main Stage The Chemical Brothers • Groove Armada • Kelis • Mark Ronson (live) 🎵 M8 Presents: Cream & Goodgreef Carl Cox • Ferry Corsten • Eddie Halliwell • Sander Kleinenberg (DVJ set) • Marco V • Yousef • Adam Sheridan • Gareth Wyn • Above & Beyond (special guests) 🎵 Subliminal Sessions Erick Morillo • Harry Romero • Tom Novy • José Nuñez • Jorge Jaramillo • Swedish House Mafia (special guests: Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso & Axwell) 🎵 MySpace Presents: Futurism 2manydjs • Dave Clarke • Tiga • Miss Kittin • Kissy Sell Out • Andy Mac • Ladytron (live) 🎵 Chibuku & Annie Mac (with DJ Mag) Sven Väth • Erol Alkan • Simian Mobile Disco (live) • Annie Mac • MSTRKRFT • Claude VonStroke • Tane • New Young Pony Club (live) • Freeform Five (live) 🎵 Beatdown Pendulum (live) • Mark Ronson • Andy C • Scratch Perverts • DJ Marky • DJ Hype • Evil Nine • Futurebound • No Fakin • MCs: Dynamite MC, MC GQ, IC3 and SAS 🎵 Tidy Arena Edison Factor (live) • Tidy Boys • Lisa Pin-Up • Rob Tissera • Mark EG • Andy Whitby • Kutski • Amber D • Nick Sentience • Alex Kidd • Guyver • JP & Jukesy • The Colonel • Kim Ayres 🎵 Strongbow Arena Zombie Disco Squad • The Whip (live) • Black Ghosts (live) • Kris Bones • Cagedbaby (DJ set) • Uffie & Feadz • Sinden • Radioclit 🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality Arena Phil Faversham • David Dunne • Andy Daniels • Miss Kelly Marie • Lovely Laura (saxophone) • Pav (percussion)

🎪 Galaxy Outdoor Stage & Festival Extras 📻 Galaxy Outdoor Stage Promoted as featuring DJs from the Galaxy radio roster and special guest appearances; the original archive did not name a final running order. 🎷 Hed Kandi Hospitality House DJs with live saxophone and percussion, including Lovely Laura and Pav. 🎫 General Admission £57, as advertised on our August 2007 homepage. This is a historical price, not a current ticket offer. ✨ VIP / Hospitality £100 was advertised in the original ticket section.

📍 2007: Creamfields Settles into Daresbury The 2007 event was the second Creamfields at Daresbury after the festival moved from Speke, Liverpool, in 2006. The Cheshire countryside site would go on to host the festival’s much larger multi-day editions. Contemporary reporting described record ticket sales and a sell-out crowd of around 40,000. The bill reflected the musical landscape of 2007: established names such as The Chemical Brothers and Carl Cox shared the programme with electro and indie-dance artists including Simian Mobile Disco, Ladytron, MSTRKRFT and New Young Pony Club. 📚 Official Creamfields 2007 History📰 Contemporary Ticket Sales Report

🎧 What Was Playing in the Creamfields Era? Our 2007 homepage included a “Creamfields Hot Tunes” section recalling dance-floor favourites from a previous visit, including Love Don’t Let Me Go (Walking Away) by David Guetta vs The Egg, Put Your Hands Up for Detroit by Fedde Le Grand, Rej by Âme and Body Language by M.A.N.D.Y. These are tracks remembered on the original site, not a verified playlist of songs played at the 2007 festival. The same page linked to contemporary Cream and Pacha compilation albums.

📼 Our Original Creamfields 2007 Website The 22 August 2007 Wayback Machine snapshot preserves our fan website just days before the festival. It featured the stage-by-stage line-up, £57 standard tickets, £100 hospitality tickets, coach and train advice, local hotel suggestions and fan videos. 💾 Explore Our August 2007 Homepage The original page also linked to Cream Ibiza parties and featured the kind of hotel and ticket affiliate listings common on independent festival sites at the time. Those expired promotions have been removed from this modern archive, but the original snapshot remains available. 📼 View Our Original 2007 Website

❓ Creamfields 2007 FAQs When was Creamfields 2007? Saturday 25 August 2007, during the August Bank Holiday weekend. Where was Creamfields 2007 held? At Daresbury Estate in Halton, Cheshire. It was the festival’s second year at Daresbury. Who headlined Creamfields 2007? The Chemical Brothers topped the Main Stage bill, alongside Groove Armada, Kelis and Mark Ronson (live). Other major arena names included Carl Cox and Erick Morillo. How much were Creamfields 2007 tickets? Our original August 2007 site advertised general admission at £57 and VIP/hospitality at £100. How many people attended Creamfields 2007? Contemporary reports described a sell-out crowd of approximately 40,000. Did Swedish House Mafia appear on the 2007 line-up? Yes. Our original archived line-up billed Swedish House Mafia as special guests in Subliminal Sessions and named Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell. Is this the confirmed final running order? No. It reproduces the advertised stage allocations preserved by our original fan site, and is not a verified list of actual set times or performances.

🎶 Remember Creamfields 2007? Were you at Daresbury for The Chemical Brothers, Groove Armada, Carl Cox, Pendulum or Swedish House Mafia? The 2007 event captured a memorable moment in UK dance music, when classic superclub DJs shared festival bills with the new electro wave. This independent archive preserves the programme advertised on our original Creamfields fan website.