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ORIGINAL FAN SITE ARCHIVE • 2005

Creamfields 2005 Line-Up

Basement Jaxx, Faithless, Fatboy Slim, Paul van Dyk, 2manydjs, Richie Hawtin and more — the final Creamfields at Liverpool Airfield.

Saturday 27 August 2005

Old Liverpool Airfield • Speke • Merseyside

🎶 Full Stage Line-Up📼 Our 2005 Website

Creamfields 2005 – Liverpool’s Final Chapter

Saturday 27 August 2005 saw Creamfields return to the Old Liverpool Airfield at Speke for a Bank Holiday celebration of dance music. The festival’s 2005 programme brought live performances from Basement Jaxx and Faithless together with major trance, house, techno, hard dance and drum-and-bass line-ups.

It was a significant year in the festival’s history: 2005 was the last Creamfields at the Liverpool Airfield site before the move to Daresbury, Cheshire, in 2006. Contemporary reports put attendance at approximately 36,000, although crowd estimates can vary between sources.

We’ve rebuilt this page using the arena-by-arena bill preserved on our own website in August 2005. It records the artists advertised at the time, not independently verified running orders or proof that every advertised performance took place.

📍 Creamfields 2005 – At a Glance

Date

Saturday 27 August 2005

Venue

Old Liverpool Airfield, Speke, Merseyside

Advertised hours

3pm–6am (15 hours)

Archived ticket price

£51.50 plus booking fee

Reported attendance

Approximately 36,000

Historic milestone

Final Liverpool Airfield edition

⭐ Creamfields 2005 – Featured Artists

From live festival favourites to internationally known DJs, the original programme brought together some of the defining names in mid-2000s dance music.

MAIN STAGE

Basement Jaxx

Headline live act

One of the leading names on the Creamfields Main Stage.

MAIN STAGE

Faithless

Headline live act

Returned to the Liverpool festival with their celebrated electronic live show.

SOUTHERN FRIED

Fatboy Slim

Arena headliner

Led the Southern Fried Records Arena line-up.

CREAM / GOODGREEF

Paul van Dyk

Trance favourite

Featured alongside Ferry Corsten, Armin van Buuren and Paul Oakenfold.

🎶 Creamfields 2005 Full Advertised Line-Up

The original August 2005 fan-site archive gives us a rare stage-by-stage snapshot of the bill. Artist spellings have been lightly standardised for readability; arena allocations follow the archived announcement.

Archive note: The line-up is based on the announcement saved on 18 August 2005, nine days before the event. The original page said more artists were to be announced for some stages.

🎵 Creamfields Main Stage

Basement Jaxx • Faithless • Cagedbaby

🎵 Cream & GoodGreef Arena

Paul van Dyk • Ferry Corsten • Armin van Buuren • Judge Jules • Fergie • Eddie Halliwell • Above & Beyond • Adam Sheridan • Nu NRG (Live) • Gareth Wyn • Paul Oakenfold (special guest)

🎵 Subliminal Sessions Arena

Erick Morillo • Pete Tong • Seb Fontaine • Harry “Choo Choo” Romero • José Nuñez • Abigail Bailey (live PA)

🎵 Southern Fried Records Arena

Fatboy Slim • Yousef • David Guetta • Jon Carter • Justin Robertson • Touché • Annie Mac • Shakedown • Timo Maas (special guest)

🎵 Chibuku Shake Shake Arena

2manydjs • Dave Clarke • Richie Hawtin • Layo & Bushwacka! • Plump DJs • DJ Yoda • Leo Belchetz • Johnny One Move • LCD Soundsystem (live) • Aphletik (live)

🎵 Galaxy Outdoor Stage

Slammin Boys • Hed Kandi Bargrooves • Andi Durrant & Paul Kershaw (hosts)

🎵 Full Cycle Arena

Roni Size • Andy C • Dillinja & Lemon D • Zinc & Jenna G • Gilles Peterson • Scratch Perverts • DJ Krust • DJ Die • Clipz • Dynamite MC • Navigator • MC Tali • Darrison

🎵 Tidy Arena

K90 (Live) • Tidy Boys • Lisa Lashes • Rob Tissera • Andy Farley • Mark EG • Proteus • Lee Haslam • Paul Glazby • Amber D • Gaz West (Dark By Design) • Tara Reynolds • Ben Stevens • Paul Maddox

🎵 Strongbow Rooms

Felix da Housecat • Ivan Smagghe (Black Strobe) • The Glimmers • Radio Slave • Skitz & MCD • Rob da Bank • Kris Bones

🎪 Beyond the Music Arenas

🥤 Aftershock Arena

The original site described hot tubs, circus characters, podium dancing and novelty activities, including sumo-style wrestling.

🚌 Gurn Fun Bus

A converted vintage VW camper serving as a retro mobile disco, with an invitation for festivalgoers to bring records.

🌿 Chill Out Arena

A quieter space to take a break, relax and catch up with friends.

📻 Galaxy Outdoor Stage

Advertised as broadcasting live on Galaxy FM, with Slammin Boys and Hed Kandi Bargrooves.

🎧 The Sound of Creamfields 2005

The 2005 bill shows how broad Creamfields had become. The Cream & GoodGreef Arena focused on trance, Subliminal Sessions on house, Southern Fried on big-beat and club favourites, and Chibuku on underground electronic music. Full Cycle brought drum and bass, while Tidy represented the harder end of dance music.

Notable names on the archived programme include LCD Soundsystem (live) in Chibuku, Above & Beyond in Cream & GoodGreef, David Guetta in Southern Fried and Roni Size in Full Cycle.

📼 Our Original Creamfields 2005 Website

We were already publishing independent Creamfields coverage in 2005. A surviving 18 August 2005 Wayback Machine capture of CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk preserves the full advertised arena line-ups, ticket information and festival travel advice.

💾 Revisit Our Website from August 2005

The original page listed tickets at £51.50 plus booking fee, a credit-card telephone booking line, coach travel suggestions and links to train tickets for Liverpool. It also included the fan-site disclaimer, making clear that the site was independent of the festival organisers.

We’ve retained the useful festival history but removed outdated ticket-selling links, telephone numbers and travel booking promotions from this modern archive.

📼 View Our Original 2005 Homepage

📚 Explore Creamfields Line-Up History

Explore more of the festival’s early years and the move from Liverpool to Cheshire.

📚 Full Line-Up History🎶 Creamfields 2004🎧 Creamfields 2003

❓ Creamfields 2005 FAQs

When was Creamfields 2005?

Saturday 27 August 2005, during the August Bank Holiday weekend. The original website advertised 3pm to 6am.

Where did Creamfields 2005 take place?

Old Liverpool Airfield, Speke Boulevard, Merseyside, England.

Who headlined Creamfields 2005?

Basement Jaxx and Faithless were the headline names on the Main Stage. Fatboy Slim, Paul van Dyk, Erick Morillo and other major DJs led arena line-ups.

Was 2005 the last Creamfields in Liverpool?

Yes. The festival moved from the Old Liverpool Airfield to Daresbury, Cheshire, for 2006.

How much were Creamfields 2005 tickets?

Our archived website advertised standard tickets at £51.50 plus booking fee.

Can I view the original Creamfields 2005 website?

Yes. The archive section above links to our homepage as preserved by the Wayback Machine on 18 August 2005.

🎶 Remember Creamfields 2005?

Were you there for Basement Jaxx, Faithless or one of the packed dance arenas? The 2005 festival marked the end of Creamfields’ Liverpool Airfield era — and the beginning of its next chapter in Cheshire.

This page preserves the original advertised line-up for fans revisiting that Bank Holiday weekend.

Independent Fan Website
CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk is an independent fan website and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Creamfields organisers. This page is a historical archive, not an official event record. For current information, visit the official Creamfields website.