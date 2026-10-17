Creamfields 2005 Line-Up

Creamfields 2005 – Liverpool’s Final Chapter

Saturday 27 August 2005 saw Creamfields return to the Old Liverpool Airfield at Speke for a Bank Holiday celebration of dance music. The festival’s 2005 programme brought live performances from Basement Jaxx and Faithless together with major trance, house, techno, hard dance and drum-and-bass line-ups.

It was a significant year in the festival’s history: 2005 was the last Creamfields at the Liverpool Airfield site before the move to Daresbury, Cheshire, in 2006. Contemporary reports put attendance at approximately 36,000, although crowd estimates can vary between sources.

We’ve rebuilt this page using the arena-by-arena bill preserved on our own website in August 2005. It records the artists advertised at the time, not independently verified running orders or proof that every advertised performance took place.