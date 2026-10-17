Creamfields 2005 Line-Up
Basement Jaxx, Faithless, Fatboy Slim, Paul van Dyk, 2manydjs, Richie Hawtin and more — the final Creamfields at Liverpool Airfield.
Saturday 27 August 2005
Old Liverpool Airfield • Speke • Merseyside
Creamfields 2005 – Liverpool’s Final Chapter
Saturday 27 August 2005 saw Creamfields return to the Old Liverpool Airfield at Speke for a Bank Holiday celebration of dance music. The festival’s 2005 programme brought live performances from Basement Jaxx and Faithless together with major trance, house, techno, hard dance and drum-and-bass line-ups.
It was a significant year in the festival’s history: 2005 was the last Creamfields at the Liverpool Airfield site before the move to Daresbury, Cheshire, in 2006. Contemporary reports put attendance at approximately 36,000, although crowd estimates can vary between sources.
We’ve rebuilt this page using the arena-by-arena bill preserved on our own website in August 2005. It records the artists advertised at the time, not independently verified running orders or proof that every advertised performance took place.
📍 Creamfields 2005 – At a Glance
Saturday 27 August 2005
Old Liverpool Airfield, Speke, Merseyside
3pm–6am (15 hours)
£51.50 plus booking fee
Approximately 36,000
Final Liverpool Airfield edition
⭐ Creamfields 2005 – Featured Artists
From live festival favourites to internationally known DJs, the original programme brought together some of the defining names in mid-2000s dance music.
Basement Jaxx
Headline live act
One of the leading names on the Creamfields Main Stage.
Faithless
Headline live act
Returned to the Liverpool festival with their celebrated electronic live show.
Fatboy Slim
Arena headliner
Led the Southern Fried Records Arena line-up.
Paul van Dyk
Trance favourite
Featured alongside Ferry Corsten, Armin van Buuren and Paul Oakenfold.
🎶 Creamfields 2005 Full Advertised Line-Up
The original August 2005 fan-site archive gives us a rare stage-by-stage snapshot of the bill. Artist spellings have been lightly standardised for readability; arena allocations follow the archived announcement.
Archive note: The line-up is based on the announcement saved on 18 August 2005, nine days before the event. The original page said more artists were to be announced for some stages.
🎵 Creamfields Main Stage
Basement Jaxx • Faithless • Cagedbaby
🎵 Cream & GoodGreef Arena
Paul van Dyk • Ferry Corsten • Armin van Buuren • Judge Jules • Fergie • Eddie Halliwell • Above & Beyond • Adam Sheridan • Nu NRG (Live) • Gareth Wyn • Paul Oakenfold (special guest)
🎵 Subliminal Sessions Arena
Erick Morillo • Pete Tong • Seb Fontaine • Harry “Choo Choo” Romero • José Nuñez • Abigail Bailey (live PA)
🎵 Southern Fried Records Arena
Fatboy Slim • Yousef • David Guetta • Jon Carter • Justin Robertson • Touché • Annie Mac • Shakedown • Timo Maas (special guest)
🎵 Chibuku Shake Shake Arena
2manydjs • Dave Clarke • Richie Hawtin • Layo & Bushwacka! • Plump DJs • DJ Yoda • Leo Belchetz • Johnny One Move • LCD Soundsystem (live) • Aphletik (live)
🎵 Galaxy Outdoor Stage
Slammin Boys • Hed Kandi Bargrooves • Andi Durrant & Paul Kershaw (hosts)
🎵 Full Cycle Arena
Roni Size • Andy C • Dillinja & Lemon D • Zinc & Jenna G • Gilles Peterson • Scratch Perverts • DJ Krust • DJ Die • Clipz • Dynamite MC • Navigator • MC Tali • Darrison
🎵 Tidy Arena
K90 (Live) • Tidy Boys • Lisa Lashes • Rob Tissera • Andy Farley • Mark EG • Proteus • Lee Haslam • Paul Glazby • Amber D • Gaz West (Dark By Design) • Tara Reynolds • Ben Stevens • Paul Maddox
🎵 Strongbow Rooms
Felix da Housecat • Ivan Smagghe (Black Strobe) • The Glimmers • Radio Slave • Skitz & MCD • Rob da Bank • Kris Bones
🎪 Beyond the Music Arenas
The original site described hot tubs, circus characters, podium dancing and novelty activities, including sumo-style wrestling.
A converted vintage VW camper serving as a retro mobile disco, with an invitation for festivalgoers to bring records.
A quieter space to take a break, relax and catch up with friends.
Advertised as broadcasting live on Galaxy FM, with Slammin Boys and Hed Kandi Bargrooves.
🎧 The Sound of Creamfields 2005
The 2005 bill shows how broad Creamfields had become. The Cream & GoodGreef Arena focused on trance, Subliminal Sessions on house, Southern Fried on big-beat and club favourites, and Chibuku on underground electronic music. Full Cycle brought drum and bass, while Tidy represented the harder end of dance music.
Notable names on the archived programme include LCD Soundsystem (live) in Chibuku, Above & Beyond in Cream & GoodGreef, David Guetta in Southern Fried and Roni Size in Full Cycle.
📼 Our Original Creamfields 2005 Website
We were already publishing independent Creamfields coverage in 2005. A surviving 18 August 2005 Wayback Machine capture of CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk preserves the full advertised arena line-ups, ticket information and festival travel advice.
💾 Revisit Our Website from August 2005
The original page listed tickets at £51.50 plus booking fee, a credit-card telephone booking line, coach travel suggestions and links to train tickets for Liverpool. It also included the fan-site disclaimer, making clear that the site was independent of the festival organisers.
We’ve retained the useful festival history but removed outdated ticket-selling links, telephone numbers and travel booking promotions from this modern archive.
📚 Explore Creamfields Line-Up History
Explore more of the festival’s early years and the move from Liverpool to Cheshire.
❓ Creamfields 2005 FAQs
When was Creamfields 2005?
Saturday 27 August 2005, during the August Bank Holiday weekend. The original website advertised 3pm to 6am.
Where did Creamfields 2005 take place?
Old Liverpool Airfield, Speke Boulevard, Merseyside, England.
Who headlined Creamfields 2005?
Basement Jaxx and Faithless were the headline names on the Main Stage. Fatboy Slim, Paul van Dyk, Erick Morillo and other major DJs led arena line-ups.
Was 2005 the last Creamfields in Liverpool?
Yes. The festival moved from the Old Liverpool Airfield to Daresbury, Cheshire, for 2006.
How much were Creamfields 2005 tickets?
Our archived website advertised standard tickets at £51.50 plus booking fee.
Can I view the original Creamfields 2005 website?
Yes. The archive section above links to our homepage as preserved by the Wayback Machine on 18 August 2005.
🎶 Remember Creamfields 2005?
Were you there for Basement Jaxx, Faithless or one of the packed dance arenas? The 2005 festival marked the end of Creamfields’ Liverpool Airfield era — and the beginning of its next chapter in Cheshire.
This page preserves the original advertised line-up for fans revisiting that Bank Holiday weekend.
Independent Fan Website
CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk is an independent fan website and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Creamfields organisers. This page is a historical archive, not an official event record. For current information, visit the official Creamfields website.