Creamfields 2006 Line-Up

The Prodigy, Goldfrapp, Gnarls Barkley, Tiësto, Paul van Dyk and more — the first Creamfields at Daresbury, Cheshire.

Creamfields 2006 – A New Home in Cheshire

Saturday 26 August 2006 marked a turning point: after years at Liverpool Airfield, Creamfields relocated to the Daresbury Estate in Halton, Cheshire. The ninth edition of the festival combined a major outdoor live stage with specialist trance, house, techno, drum-and-bass, hard-dance and electro arenas.

The Prodigy led the Main Stage, joined by Goldfrapp, Gnarls Barkley and The Zutons. Elsewhere, Tiësto returned to Creamfields in the Cream & Goodgreef Arena, while the bill also included Paul van Dyk, David Guetta, Roger Sanchez, DJ Shadow and emerging electro names such as Justice and Digitalism.

This page brings together the 2006 line-up published on our original fan website with contemporary festival listings. It is a record of the advertised programme, not a guarantee that every announced artist performed.