Creamfields 2006 Line-Up
The Prodigy, Goldfrapp, Gnarls Barkley, Tiësto, Paul van Dyk and more — the first Creamfields at Daresbury, Cheshire.
Saturday 26 August 2006
Daresbury Estate • Halton • Cheshire
Creamfields 2006 – A New Home in Cheshire
Saturday 26 August 2006 marked a turning point: after years at Liverpool Airfield, Creamfields relocated to the Daresbury Estate in Halton, Cheshire. The ninth edition of the festival combined a major outdoor live stage with specialist trance, house, techno, drum-and-bass, hard-dance and electro arenas.
The Prodigy led the Main Stage, joined by Goldfrapp, Gnarls Barkley and The Zutons. Elsewhere, Tiësto returned to Creamfields in the Cream & Goodgreef Arena, while the bill also included Paul van Dyk, David Guetta, Roger Sanchez, DJ Shadow and emerging electro names such as Justice and Digitalism.
This page brings together the 2006 line-up published on our original fan website with contemporary festival listings. It is a record of the advertised programme, not a guarantee that every announced artist performed.
📍 Creamfields 2006 – At a Glance
Saturday 26 August 2006
Daresbury Estate, Halton, Cheshire
3pm–6am (15 hours)
£54 plus booking fee
45,000 (not an attendance figure)
First year at Daresbury; ninth edition
⭐ Creamfields 2006 – Featured Artists
The 2006 line-up combined big live performances with an extensive roster of internationally known DJs and newer electronic acts.
The Prodigy
Main-stage headliner
The electronic pioneers topped the bill at the first Daresbury edition.
Goldfrapp
Live stage
Joined Gnarls Barkley and The Zutons on the outdoor stage.
Tiësto
Special guest
Returned to Creamfields after a three-year absence, alongside leading trance DJs.
David Guetta
Special guest
Joined Erick Morillo, Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell.
🎶 Creamfields 2006 Full Advertised Line-Up
The main arena allocations below follow our June 2006 archived announcement. Where later festival listings identify additional artists, they are clearly marked. As with any historical programme, advertised appearances can differ from the final running order.
Archive correction: Our June 2006 homepage accidentally says “Saturday 27th August”, but Saturday was 26 August 2006, confirmed by contemporary festival listings and the organisers’ history. The £54 ticket price is taken directly from our original page.
🎵 Main Stage
The Prodigy • Goldfrapp • The Zutons • Gnarls Barkley
🎵 Cream & Goodgreef Arena
Paul van Dyk • Paul Oakenfold • Ferry Corsten • Armin van Buuren • Eddie Halliwell • Marco V • Adam Sheridan • Gareth Wyn • Tiësto (special guest)
🎵 Subliminal Sessions Arena
Erick Morillo • David Guetta (special guest) • Harry “Choo Choo” Romero • Steve Angello • Sebastian Ingrosso • José Nuñez • Axwell • Jorge Jaramillo
🎵 Chibuku Arena
2manydjs • Green Velvet • Tiga • Plump DJs • Annie Mac • Switch • Touché • Felix da Housecat (listed in later festival line-ups)
🎵 Circus & Cream Audio Deluxe Arena
Roger Sanchez • Timo Maas • Mylo (DJ set) • Layo & Bushwacka! • Yousef • Hernán Cattáneo • Lewis Boardman • X-Press 2 (live) • Sasha (listed in later festival line-ups)
🎵 Scratch Perverts Present: Beatdown
DJ Shadow • Andy C • Planet Pendulum & MC Verse • DJ Marky & Dynamite MC • DJ Hype & MC GQ • Friction • Futurebound • Foreign Beggars (live) • additional names listed in later programmes: Blakey, The Mixologists, Rodney P & Skitz, Baron & Sub Focus, No Fakin DJs, MC Trip, 2 Shy, Killa Kela
🎵 Tidy Arena
BK (live) • Tidy Boys • Mark EG • Andy Farley • Rob Tissera • Lisa Pin-Up • Lee Haslam • Paul Glazby • Amber D • Kutski • Paul Maddox • JP & Jukesy • Technikal (listed in later festival line-ups)
🎵 Strongbow Ciderhouse Arena
Coldcut (live) • Erol Alkan • M.A.N.D.Y. • Justice • Digitalism • 2020 Soundsystem • Kris Bones • Simian Mobile Disco • Spektrum • The Presets (listed in later festival line-ups)
🎵 Hospitality Arena – Haçienda & Cream Classics
Peter Hook (New Order DJ set) • Graeme Park • Arthur Baker • Jon Da Silva • Dave Haslam • K-Klass • Andy Mac
🎪 Outdoor Stages & Festival Extras
Guest DJs, radio broadcasts and interviews were advertised, with Galaxy returning as radio partner.
The original programme promoted novelty performances, drinks and a sideshow-style atmosphere.
A vintage camper-van disco offering classic tunes and guest DJs.
The Hospitality Arena celebrated club heritage with Peter Hook, Graeme Park and K-Klass.
📍 2006: Creamfields Moves from Liverpool to Daresbury
From 1999 to 2005, the festival had been based at the Old Liverpool Airfield in Speke. For 2006, organisers chose a greenfield site at Daresbury, near Warrington in Cheshire, surrounded by countryside and with motorway access.
The move was a major step in Creamfields history. The Daresbury location became its long-term home and provided the setting for its later expansion into a multi-day camping festival. In 2006 itself, Creamfields was still a single-day event, advertised from 3pm until 6am.
Contemporary publicity described a 45,000 capacity and a 10,000-capacity Cream & Goodgreef Arena. These figures describe planned capacity, not verified attendance.
🕘 Creamfields 2006 Main Stage Running Order
Contemporary eFestivals coverage preserved the advertised Main Stage performance times:
5:30pm–6:30pm
7:00pm–7:45pm
8:15pm–9:15pm
9:45pm–11:00pm
These are historical advertised set times, not independently verified performance times.
📼 Our Original Creamfields 2006 Website
Our surviving 20 June 2006 homepage captured the excitement around the festival’s move to Daresbury. It announced the new site, listed the artists by arena and advertised standard tickets at £54 plus booking fee.
💾 Explore Our June 2006 Homepage
Our old site also featured coach and train travel advice, a messageboard invitation asking fans which DJs deserved “gold stars”, and listings for Cream compilation CDs. Those period details help tell the story of how independent festival sites operated in the mid-2000s.
We have kept the historical information here but not the obsolete ticket links, phone numbers or affiliate promotions.
📚 More Creamfields 2006 Sources
Compare the original fan-site announcement with independent listings and the organisers’ own history:
📚 Explore Creamfields Line-Up History
Continue through the archive from the final Liverpool Airfield event to the first Daresbury edition.
❓ Creamfields 2006 FAQs
When was Creamfields 2006?
Saturday 26 August 2006, over the August Bank Holiday weekend. The event was advertised from 3pm to 6am.
Where was Creamfields 2006 held?
At the Daresbury Estate in Halton, Cheshire. It was the first Creamfields held at Daresbury after leaving Liverpool Airfield.
Who headlined Creamfields 2006?
The Prodigy headlined the Main Stage, with Goldfrapp, Gnarls Barkley and The Zutons also on the live bill. Tiësto was a special guest in Cream & Goodgreef.
How much were Creamfields 2006 tickets?
Our original June 2006 website advertised tickets at £54 plus booking fee.
Was Creamfields 2006 a camping weekend?
No. The 2006 edition was advertised as a single-day festival running into the following morning. The multi-day format came later.
Why does the original 2006 website say 27 August?
The archived page contains a date error. Contemporary event listings and the official festival history confirm Saturday 26 August 2006.
🎶 Remember Creamfields 2006?
Were you there for The Prodigy, Tiësto, Justice, DJ Shadow or one of the huge trance and house arenas? The move to Daresbury changed the festival’s future — and 2006 was the beginning of that new chapter.
This independent archive preserves the artists and attractions advertised for that Bank Holiday weekend.
Independent Fan Website
CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk is an independent fan website and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Creamfields organisers. This historical page is not an official event record. For current details, visit the official Creamfields website.