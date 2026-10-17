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ORIGINAL FAN SITE ARCHIVE • 2006

Creamfields 2006 Line-Up

The Prodigy, Goldfrapp, Gnarls Barkley, Tiësto, Paul van Dyk and more — the first Creamfields at Daresbury, Cheshire.

Saturday 26 August 2006

Daresbury Estate • Halton • Cheshire

🎶 Full Stage Line-Up📼 Our 2006 Website

Creamfields 2006 – A New Home in Cheshire

Saturday 26 August 2006 marked a turning point: after years at Liverpool Airfield, Creamfields relocated to the Daresbury Estate in Halton, Cheshire. The ninth edition of the festival combined a major outdoor live stage with specialist trance, house, techno, drum-and-bass, hard-dance and electro arenas.

The Prodigy led the Main Stage, joined by Goldfrapp, Gnarls Barkley and The Zutons. Elsewhere, Tiësto returned to Creamfields in the Cream & Goodgreef Arena, while the bill also included Paul van Dyk, David Guetta, Roger Sanchez, DJ Shadow and emerging electro names such as Justice and Digitalism.

This page brings together the 2006 line-up published on our original fan website with contemporary festival listings. It is a record of the advertised programme, not a guarantee that every announced artist performed.

📍 Creamfields 2006 – At a Glance

Date

Saturday 26 August 2006

Venue

Daresbury Estate, Halton, Cheshire

Advertised hours

3pm–6am (15 hours)

Original ticket price

£54 plus booking fee

Advertised capacity

45,000 (not an attendance figure)

Historical milestone

First year at Daresbury; ninth edition

⭐ Creamfields 2006 – Featured Artists

The 2006 line-up combined big live performances with an extensive roster of internationally known DJs and newer electronic acts.

MAIN STAGE

The Prodigy

Main-stage headliner

The electronic pioneers topped the bill at the first Daresbury edition.

MAIN STAGE

Goldfrapp

Live stage

Joined Gnarls Barkley and The Zutons on the outdoor stage.

CREAM & GOODGREEF

Tiësto

Special guest

Returned to Creamfields after a three-year absence, alongside leading trance DJs.

SUBLIMINAL SESSIONS

David Guetta

Special guest

Joined Erick Morillo, Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell.

🎶 Creamfields 2006 Full Advertised Line-Up

The main arena allocations below follow our June 2006 archived announcement. Where later festival listings identify additional artists, they are clearly marked. As with any historical programme, advertised appearances can differ from the final running order.

Archive correction: Our June 2006 homepage accidentally says “Saturday 27th August”, but Saturday was 26 August 2006, confirmed by contemporary festival listings and the organisers’ history. The £54 ticket price is taken directly from our original page.

🎵 Main Stage

The Prodigy • Goldfrapp • The Zutons • Gnarls Barkley

🎵 Cream & Goodgreef Arena

Paul van Dyk • Paul Oakenfold • Ferry Corsten • Armin van Buuren • Eddie Halliwell • Marco V • Adam Sheridan • Gareth Wyn • Tiësto (special guest)

🎵 Subliminal Sessions Arena

Erick Morillo • David Guetta (special guest) • Harry “Choo Choo” Romero • Steve Angello • Sebastian Ingrosso • José Nuñez • Axwell • Jorge Jaramillo

🎵 Chibuku Arena

2manydjs • Green Velvet • Tiga • Plump DJs • Annie Mac • Switch • Touché • Felix da Housecat (listed in later festival line-ups)

🎵 Circus & Cream Audio Deluxe Arena

Roger Sanchez • Timo Maas • Mylo (DJ set) • Layo & Bushwacka! • Yousef • Hernán Cattáneo • Lewis Boardman • X-Press 2 (live) • Sasha (listed in later festival line-ups)

🎵 Scratch Perverts Present: Beatdown

DJ Shadow • Andy C • Planet Pendulum & MC Verse • DJ Marky & Dynamite MC • DJ Hype & MC GQ • Friction • Futurebound • Foreign Beggars (live) • additional names listed in later programmes: Blakey, The Mixologists, Rodney P & Skitz, Baron & Sub Focus, No Fakin DJs, MC Trip, 2 Shy, Killa Kela

🎵 Tidy Arena

BK (live) • Tidy Boys • Mark EG • Andy Farley • Rob Tissera • Lisa Pin-Up • Lee Haslam • Paul Glazby • Amber D • Kutski • Paul Maddox • JP & Jukesy • Technikal (listed in later festival line-ups)

🎵 Strongbow Ciderhouse Arena

Coldcut (live) • Erol Alkan • M.A.N.D.Y. • Justice • Digitalism • 2020 Soundsystem • Kris Bones • Simian Mobile Disco • Spektrum • The Presets (listed in later festival line-ups)

🎵 Hospitality Arena – Haçienda & Cream Classics

Peter Hook (New Order DJ set) • Graeme Park • Arthur Baker • Jon Da Silva • Dave Haslam • K-Klass • Andy Mac

🎪 Outdoor Stages & Festival Extras

📻 Galaxy Outdoor Stage

Guest DJs, radio broadcasts and interviews were advertised, with Galaxy returning as radio partner.

🥤 Aftershock Arena

The original programme promoted novelty performances, drinks and a sideshow-style atmosphere.

🚌 Gurn.net Classic Camper Stage

A vintage camper-van disco offering classic tunes and guest DJs.

🎧 Haçienda & Cream Classics

The Hospitality Arena celebrated club heritage with Peter Hook, Graeme Park and K-Klass.

📍 2006: Creamfields Moves from Liverpool to Daresbury

From 1999 to 2005, the festival had been based at the Old Liverpool Airfield in Speke. For 2006, organisers chose a greenfield site at Daresbury, near Warrington in Cheshire, surrounded by countryside and with motorway access.

The move was a major step in Creamfields history. The Daresbury location became its long-term home and provided the setting for its later expansion into a multi-day camping festival. In 2006 itself, Creamfields was still a single-day event, advertised from 3pm until 6am.

Contemporary publicity described a 45,000 capacity and a 10,000-capacity Cream & Goodgreef Arena. These figures describe planned capacity, not verified attendance.

📚 Official History: The Move to Daresbury

🕘 Creamfields 2006 Main Stage Running Order

Contemporary eFestivals coverage preserved the advertised Main Stage performance times:

The Zutons

5:30pm–6:30pm

Gnarls Barkley

7:00pm–7:45pm

Goldfrapp

8:15pm–9:15pm

The Prodigy

9:45pm–11:00pm

These are historical advertised set times, not independently verified performance times.

📼 Our Original Creamfields 2006 Website

Our surviving 20 June 2006 homepage captured the excitement around the festival’s move to Daresbury. It announced the new site, listed the artists by arena and advertised standard tickets at £54 plus booking fee.

💾 Explore Our June 2006 Homepage

Our old site also featured coach and train travel advice, a messageboard invitation asking fans which DJs deserved “gold stars”, and listings for Cream compilation CDs. Those period details help tell the story of how independent festival sites operated in the mid-2000s.

We have kept the historical information here but not the obsolete ticket links, phone numbers or affiliate promotions.

📼 View Our Original 2006 Website

📚 More Creamfields 2006 Sources

Compare the original fan-site announcement with independent listings and the organisers’ own history:

🎶 eFestivals 2006 Line-Up📍 eFestivals Event Guide🎧 Resident Advisor Archive

📚 Explore Creamfields Line-Up History

Continue through the archive from the final Liverpool Airfield event to the first Daresbury edition.

📚 Full Line-Up History🎶 Creamfields 2005🎶 Creamfields 2004

❓ Creamfields 2006 FAQs

When was Creamfields 2006?

Saturday 26 August 2006, over the August Bank Holiday weekend. The event was advertised from 3pm to 6am.

Where was Creamfields 2006 held?

At the Daresbury Estate in Halton, Cheshire. It was the first Creamfields held at Daresbury after leaving Liverpool Airfield.

Who headlined Creamfields 2006?

The Prodigy headlined the Main Stage, with Goldfrapp, Gnarls Barkley and The Zutons also on the live bill. Tiësto was a special guest in Cream & Goodgreef.

How much were Creamfields 2006 tickets?

Our original June 2006 website advertised tickets at £54 plus booking fee.

Was Creamfields 2006 a camping weekend?

No. The 2006 edition was advertised as a single-day festival running into the following morning. The multi-day format came later.

Why does the original 2006 website say 27 August?

The archived page contains a date error. Contemporary event listings and the official festival history confirm Saturday 26 August 2006.

🎶 Remember Creamfields 2006?

Were you there for The Prodigy, Tiësto, Justice, DJ Shadow or one of the huge trance and house arenas? The move to Daresbury changed the festival’s future — and 2006 was the beginning of that new chapter.

This independent archive preserves the artists and attractions advertised for that Bank Holiday weekend.

Independent Fan Website
CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk is an independent fan website and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the Creamfields organisers. This historical page is not an official event record. For current details, visit the official Creamfields website.