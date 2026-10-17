INDEPENDENT FAN SITE • HISTORICAL ARCHIVE Creamfields 2011 Line-Up The Chemical Brothers, Tiësto, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Paul van Dyk and an unforgettable August Bank Holiday line-up. Daresbury Estate • Cheshire • Three days of camping and dance music 🎶 Saturday Line-Up🎵 Sunday Line-Up

Creamfields 2011 – Three Days, One Massive Weekend Creamfields 2011 brought an enormous line-up of electronic music to Daresbury over the August Bank Holiday weekend. The festival opened with Friday entertainment for campers before the main Saturday and Sunday programme. Saturday paired The Chemical Brothers with Magnetic Man, Katy B and Skrillex on the North Stage, while Tiësto led the Clublife Stage. On Sunday, David Guetta took the North Stage, Armin van Buuren topped the South Stage and Swedish House Mafia hosted a huge arena.

📍 Creamfields 2011 – At a Glance Dates Friday 26 – Sunday 28 August 2011 Main festival days Saturday 27 & Sunday 28 August Venue Daresbury Estate, Halton, Cheshire, WA4 4AR Friday Camper entertainment, silent discos and cinema Saturday highlights The Chemical Brothers • Tiësto • Paul van Dyk Sunday highlights David Guetta • Swedish House Mafia • Armin van Buuren Format Three-day camping experience with two main music days Music House • Trance • Techno • Electro • Dubstep • Drum & Bass

⭐ Creamfields 2011 – Featured Artists Some of the biggest names from the 2011 weekend, across its outdoor stages and hosted arenas. SATURDAY The Chemical Brothers North Stage An electrifying headline booking for the Saturday crowd. SATURDAY Tiësto Clublife Stage A UK festival-exclusive appearance. SATURDAY Paul van Dyk Evolution Arena A huge trance line-up curated by Paul van Dyk. SUNDAY David Guetta North Stage The French superstar returned to Daresbury. SUNDAY Swedish House Mafia Swedish House Mafia Arena The trio fronted a major Sunday arena. SUNDAY Armin van Buuren South Stage A UK festival-exclusive set from the trance superstar.

🎧 Friday 26 August 2011 – Opening Night Campers could begin their Creamfields weekend on Friday with silent discos, DJs and cinema screenings before the full festival programme began. 🎵 That Mixmag Thing – Silent Disco Scratch Perverts • Jaymo & Andy George • Brookes Brothers • Futurebound • Clique DJs 🎵 Size Matters – Silent Disco Swedish House Mafia “Take One” film screening • Tim Mason • Third Party 🎵 Festival Cinema Screenings of classic clubbing films

🎶 Saturday 27 August 2011 – Full Line-Up The Chemical Brothers, Magnetic Man, Katy B and Skrillex led the North Stage, with Tiësto, Paul van Dyk, Eric Prydz, Steve Angello, Annie Mac and BBC Radio 1Xtra taking over the wider festival site. 🎵 North Stage The Chemical Brothers • Magnetic Man • Katy B • Skrillex • Feed Me 🎵 Clublife Stage Tiësto • Calvin Harris • Diplo • Mark Knight • Hardwell 🎵 Paul van Dyk Presents Evolution Paul van Dyk • Ferry Corsten • Eddie Halliwell • Judge Jules • John O’Callaghan • Giuseppe Ottaviani • Marcus Schössow • Gareth Wyn 🎵 Pryda Friends Eric Prydz • Sasha • Pete Tong • James Zabiela • Joris Voorn • Sébastien Léger • Funk D’Void • Jeremy Olander 🎵 Size Matters Steve Angello • Dirty South • Alex Metric • AN21 • Dave Spoon • Third Party • Benny Benassi (special guest) 🎵 Annie Mac Presents Annie Mac • Boys Noize • Erol Alkan • Fake Blood (live) • Jack Beats • The 2 Bears • Flight Facilities • Mark Ronson (special guest) 🎵 BBC Radio 1Xtra Andy C • Caspa • Danny Byrd • Goldie • MistaJam • N-Type • DJ Fresh • Hatcha • Crissy Criss • Chimpo • Joker • Digital Soundboy System featuring Shy FX, Breakage and B.Traits with Donae’o • Hype • Youngman • Stamina MC • MCs Dynamite, GQ, IC3, Nomad, Rod Azlan and Tonn Piper 🎵 Strongbow – The Graft & The Glory Brodinski • Kissy Sell Out • Chad Valley (live) • Louis La Roche • Rory Phillips • Maxxi Soundsystem • Mr Paul • Retro/Grade (live) 🎵 Mixmag Future Heroes D.O.D • Igor Project • Ricochet Musica • Nelly • Anthony Probyn • Jemmy • Ed Mackie • James Dutton 🎵 JägerRock Truck Ellesse • Mark Mac • Sam Rice • Zutekh • Rob Casson & Andy Currie 🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality Bambina • Phil Faversham • Sam Cannon • Sarah Louise • Alan Hartley • Steve Lewis (percussion) • Yasmin (saxophone)

🎵 Sunday 28 August 2011 – Full Line-Up Sunday brought David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Swedish House Mafia to Daresbury, alongside Above & Beyond, Sven Väth, Laidback Luke, Showtek and a packed selection of house, trance, techno and harder dance arenas. 🎵 North Stage David Guetta • Afrojack • Chris Lake • Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano • Retro/Grade 🎵 South Stage Armin van Buuren • Example • Chicane • Kaskade 🎵 Swedish House Mafia Swedish House Mafia • Calvin Harris • A-Trak • Max Vangeli • Norman Doray • Thomas Gold • Alesso 🎵 Cream Above & Beyond • Gareth Emery • Markus Schulz • Hernán Cattáneo • Adam Sheridan • Rob Harnetty • Paul Oakenfold (special guest) 🎵 Mixmag Presents Cocoon Sven Väth • Marco Carola • Josh Wink • Onur Özer • Tobi Neumann 🎵 Super You&Me Laidback Luke • Wolfgang Gartner • Carte Blanche (DJ Mehdi & Riton) • Congorock • Sandro Silva • Oliver Twizt 🎵 Goodgreef Xtra-Hard Showtek • Lisa Lashes • Kutski • Alex Kidd • Andy Whitby • Rob Tissera • Fausto B2B Phil York • Brian M vs McBunn • Argy • Organ Donors (live debut) 🎵 Strongbow – The Graft & The Glory Jaguar Skills • Zinc • Goldierocks • Marc Roberts • StopMakingMe • Dansette Junior (live) • General Jimmy • Star Slinger (live) 🎵 Residents Arena H2 • Tim Owen • Adam Helliwell • Thomas Tuft • Steve Parry • Lee Rands • Anton Powers • Sean Hughes • Lee Ellis • Andy Woods • Chris Mimo 🎵 JägerRock Truck Paul Nunn & James Glover • LMP DJs • Denny Dowd • Andy Clayton & Mark Bryan • Simon Unwin • Kev McGowan • Dash 🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality Andy Norman • Carl Hanaghan • Andy Daniels • Stephanie Jay • Alan Hartley • Steve Lewis (percussion) • Yasmin (saxophone)

📍 2011: The Festival Returns for Three Days The 2011 edition marked another milestone for Creamfields, with Friday entertainment for campers extending the August Bank Holiday experience. Across the weekend, Daresbury became a meeting place for dance music fans drawn by major international DJs, live electronic acts and specialist arenas. Beyond the headline stages, festival-goers could explore the Strongbow Bowtime Bar, JägerRock Truck, silent discos and cinema, alongside food stalls and the campsite atmosphere that had become part of the Creamfields experience. 📚 Official Creamfields 2011 History

📼 Creamfields 2011: Our Original Fan-Site Archive Take a trip back to the 2011 festival season through preserved versions of CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk. Our original pages featured the three-day programme, stage-by-stage line-ups and festival information for fans heading to Daresbury. 💾 Step Back to Summer 2011 Browse our original website and the detailed 2011 line-up as it appeared at the time. 📼 Our September 2011 Website🎶 Original 2011 Line-Up

❓ Creamfields 2011 FAQs When was Creamfields 2011? The festival ran from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 August 2011, with the main line-up on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 August. Where was Creamfields 2011 held? At Daresbury Estate in Halton, Cheshire, near Warrington. Who headlined Creamfields 2011? Major names included The Chemical Brothers, Tiësto, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Paul van Dyk and Armin van Buuren. Did Skrillex play Creamfields 2011? Yes. Skrillex appeared on the Saturday North Stage bill alongside The Chemical Brothers, Magnetic Man, Katy B and Feed Me. Did Swedish House Mafia play Creamfields 2011? Yes. Swedish House Mafia topped their own Sunday arena, alongside Calvin Harris, A-Trak, Alesso and others. Was Creamfields 2011 a three-day festival? Yes. The 2011 programme included Friday camper entertainment and the main festival line-up on Saturday and Sunday. Was there camping at Creamfields 2011? Yes. The weekend included camping, with the campsite opening on Friday ahead of the main festival days.

🎶 Remember Creamfields 2011? Were you there for The Chemical Brothers, Tiësto, David Guetta or Swedish House Mafia? From the silent discos on Friday to the final sets on Sunday, 2011 was another memorable Creamfields weekend. Keep exploring the music, artists and memories in our independent festival archive.