INDEPENDENT FAN SITE • HISTORICAL ARCHIVE Creamfields 2010 Line-Up David Guetta, Tiësto, deadmau5, Leftfield, Paul van Dyk, Swedish House Mafia and a huge cast of dance music stars. Daresbury Estate • Cheshire • August Bank Holiday 🎶 Saturday Line-Up🎵 Sunday Line-Up

Creamfields 2010 – A Huge August Bank Holiday Weekend Creamfields 2010 brought two days of dance music to Daresbury Estate in Cheshire. David Guetta made his Creamfields Main Stage debut on Saturday alongside deadmau5, while Tiësto closed the festival on Sunday with his Kaleidoscope Main Stage show. Across the arenas, fans could catch Richie Hawtin’s Plastikman, Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, Andy C, Benga, Rusko, Paul van Dyk, Leftfield, Swedish House Mafia, Sven Väth, Annie Mac and Major Lazer. From trance and progressive house to drum and bass, dubstep and techno, the weekend celebrated the full spectrum of electronic music.

📍 Creamfields 2010 – At a Glance Dates Saturday 28 & Sunday 29 August 2010 Venue Daresbury Estate, Halton, Cheshire, WA4 4AR Saturday Main Stage David Guetta • deadmau5 Sunday Kaleidoscope Main Stage Tiësto • Calvin Harris Format Two-day August Bank Holiday festival BBC Radio 1 Live festival coverage Original weekend ticket From £100 + booking fee (early advertised price) Day tickets Saturday £59; Sunday £55 + booking fee

⭐ Creamfields 2010 – Featured Artists The headline names that helped make 2010 such a memorable edition. SATURDAY David Guetta Main Stage The French superstar made his Creamfields Main Stage debut. SATURDAY deadmau5 Main Stage An exclusive Saturday appearance. SUNDAY Tiësto Kaleidoscope Main Stage The closing Main Stage headline set. SUNDAY Leftfield Cream / Vandit Arena Special guest appearance from the electronic pioneers. SUNDAY Swedish House Mafia Swedish House Mafia Arena Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso led their own arena. SATURDAY Plastikman Chibuku 10th Anniversary Richie Hawtin brought Plastikman to the festival.

🎶 Saturday 28 August 2010 – Full Line-Up David Guetta and deadmau5 led the Main Stage, while the Cream, Chibuku, Pryda Friends, APE and Mixmag arenas filled the site with trance, techno, house, drum and bass and dubstep. 🎵 Main Stage David Guetta • deadmau5 • Audio Bullys • The Japanese Popstars • Ocelot 🎵 Cream – In Association with Bench Armin van Buuren • Ferry Corsten • Eddie Halliwell presents ED-IT • Judge Jules • Gareth Emery • John O’Callaghan • Gareth Wyn • Rob H 🎵 Chibuku 10th Anniversary Richie Hawtin presents Plastikman • Erol Alkan • Crookers • Magda • Mixhell • Luke Carr • Dom Chung 🎵 Pryda Friends Eric Prydz • Pete Tong • Joris Voorn • Sébastien Léger • Popof • Funk D’Void • Anthony Probyn • Jemmy 🎵 APE – Drum & Bass Andy C • High Contrast • DJ Hype • Friction • Mad Professor • Ken Evil 🎵 APE – Dubstep Benga • Rusko • Caspa • Joker • Nero • Rich Reason 🎵 APE – MCs Dynamite MC • Rod Azlan • MC GQ • IC3 • SP:MC • Mad Rush 🎵 Mixmag Switch • Kissy Sell Out • DJ Mehdi • Alex Metric • Jaymo & Andy George • Gramophonedzie 🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality Phil Faversham • John Jones • Wez Clarke • Sarah Louise • Alan Hartley • Dean Oram (drums) • Lady V (saxophone) 🎵 Strongbow Bowtime Bar Tom Middleton • Fenech-Soler (live) • Joe & Will Ask? • Crystal Fighters (live) • Louis La Roche • MAY68 (live) • Loz • General Jimmy 🎵 Residents Terrace H2 • DJ Ellesse • Mucky Beats • Tim Owen • Lee Ellis • CantMixWontMixShouldntMixDontMix • Rob Casson & Andy Currie • Prostitutes & Policemen • Kev McGowan

🎵 Sunday 29 August 2010 – Full Line-Up Tiësto brought the weekend to a close on the Kaleidoscope Main Stage, with Calvin Harris performing live. Paul van Dyk celebrated ten years of Vandit, and Swedish House Mafia returned with their own arena. 🎵 Kaleidoscope Main Stage Tiësto • Calvin Harris (live) • Laidback Luke • Dada Life 🎵 Cream / Vandit 10th Anniversary – In Association with Bench Paul van Dyk • Sasha • James Zabiela • Hernán Cattáneo • Nick Warren • Leftfield (special guests) 🎵 Swedish House Mafia Arena Swedish House Mafia • Axwell • Steve Angello • Sebastian Ingrosso • Dirty South • Kim Fai • AN21 • Afrojack • Max Vangeli 🎵 Mixmag Presents Cocoon Sven Väth • Dubfire • Marco Carola • Yousef • Raresh 🎵 Annie Mac Presents Annie Mac • Major Lazer (live) • Ms. Dynamite • Zinc • Riva Starr • Style of Eye • Andy Mac 🎵 Goodgreef Xtra-Hard Lisa Lashes • Showtek (live) • Kutski B2B Alex Kidd • Andy Whitby • Anne Savage • Bootek (live) • A.S.Y.S. • Dutch Master • Rascal 🎵 Strongbow Bowtime Bar Evil Nine • The Subs (live) • Goldierocks • The PETEBOX (live) • Mr Paul • The Tea Street Band (live) • Benji Boko • Dead Audio Boy 🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality Andy Norman • Dean Rigg • Sam Cannon • Stephanie Jay • Alan Hartley • Dean Oram (drums) • Lady V (saxophone)

🎧 More Sounds Across the 2010 Festival The weekend also featured the Go Dutch Arena, bringing Dutch electronic music to Daresbury with names including Hardwell, Bingo Players, Oliver Twizt, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Mightyfools, Sandro Silva, Jaimie Fanatic, Rockid and Boemklatsch. Further additions to the wider programme included Uffie, Andre Galluzzi and outdoor sets at the Soonnights & Filth Iced Cream Van. These later announcements added even more variety to the weekend.

📍 2010: A Growing Festival at Daresbury By 2010, Creamfields was firmly established as a major August Bank Holiday destination. The festival site expanded again, welcoming more ravers and creating room for an increasingly ambitious programme of specialist arenas. David Guetta stepped onto the Main Stage for the first time, Tiësto returned with his Kaleidoscope show, and Leftfield joined the Cream / Vandit programme. BBC Radio 1 returned to broadcast live music and festival coverage throughout the weekend. 📚 Official Creamfields 2010 History

🎫 Original Creamfields 2010 Ticket Prices Weekend camping £100 + booking fee (initial advertised price) Two-day ticket without camping £100 + booking fee (initial advertised price) Saturday day ticket £59 + booking fee Sunday day ticket £55 + booking fee Weekend hospitality camping £185 + booking fee These are historical ticket prices from 2010. They are not current offers.

📼 Creamfields 2010: Our Original Fan-Site Archive Relive the build-up to Creamfields 2010 with a preserved snapshot of CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk from 28 May 2010. Our original line-up page also survives in the Wayback Machine, with the Saturday and Sunday arena announcements as fans saw them that spring. 💾 Step Back to Creamfields 2010 Explore the original fan-site pages, ticket information and festival line-up from the 2010 season. 📼 Our May 2010 Website🎶 Original 2010 Line-Up Page

❓ Creamfields 2010 FAQs When was Creamfields 2010? Creamfields 2010 took place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August 2010. Where was Creamfields 2010 held? At Daresbury Estate, Halton, Cheshire, WA4 4AR. Who headlined Creamfields 2010? David Guetta and deadmau5 led the Saturday Main Stage, while Tiësto headlined the Kaleidoscope Main Stage on Sunday. The weekend also featured Leftfield, Paul van Dyk, Swedish House Mafia and many more. Did Swedish House Mafia play Creamfields 2010? Yes. Swedish House Mafia hosted a Sunday arena with Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, plus special guests. Did Leftfield play Creamfields 2010? Yes. Leftfield were billed as special guests in the Cream / Vandit 10th Anniversary arena on Sunday. Was BBC Radio 1 at Creamfields 2010? Yes. BBC Radio 1 returned to provide festival coverage and broadcast live music. How much were Creamfields 2010 tickets? Initial advertised prices included £100 plus booking fee for weekend tickets, £59 for Saturday and £55 for Sunday day tickets, also subject to booking fees.

🎶 Remember Creamfields 2010? Were you at Daresbury for David Guetta, deadmau5, Tiësto, Paul van Dyk, Leftfield or Swedish House Mafia? The 2010 weekend was packed with the artists and anthems that helped define a generation of dance music. Explore more classic line-ups in our independent Creamfields festival archive.