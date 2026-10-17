Creamfields 2010 Line-Up
David Guetta, Tiësto, deadmau5, Leftfield, Paul van Dyk, Swedish House Mafia and a huge cast of dance music stars.
Saturday 28 & Sunday 29 August 2010
Daresbury Estate • Cheshire • August Bank Holiday
Creamfields 2010 – A Huge August Bank Holiday Weekend
Creamfields 2010 brought two days of dance music to Daresbury Estate in Cheshire. David Guetta made his Creamfields Main Stage debut on Saturday alongside deadmau5, while Tiësto closed the festival on Sunday with his Kaleidoscope Main Stage show.
Across the arenas, fans could catch Richie Hawtin’s Plastikman, Eric Prydz, Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, Andy C, Benga, Rusko, Paul van Dyk, Leftfield, Swedish House Mafia, Sven Väth, Annie Mac and Major Lazer. From trance and progressive house to drum and bass, dubstep and techno, the weekend celebrated the full spectrum of electronic music.
📍 Creamfields 2010 – At a Glance
Saturday 28 & Sunday 29 August 2010
Daresbury Estate, Halton, Cheshire, WA4 4AR
David Guetta • deadmau5
Tiësto • Calvin Harris
Two-day August Bank Holiday festival
Live festival coverage
From £100 + booking fee (early advertised price)
Saturday £59; Sunday £55 + booking fee
⭐ Creamfields 2010 – Featured Artists
The headline names that helped make 2010 such a memorable edition.
David Guetta
Main Stage
The French superstar made his Creamfields Main Stage debut.
deadmau5
Main Stage
An exclusive Saturday appearance.
Tiësto
Kaleidoscope Main Stage
The closing Main Stage headline set.
Leftfield
Cream / Vandit Arena
Special guest appearance from the electronic pioneers.
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia Arena
Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso led their own arena.
Plastikman
Chibuku 10th Anniversary
Richie Hawtin brought Plastikman to the festival.
🎶 Saturday 28 August 2010 – Full Line-Up
David Guetta and deadmau5 led the Main Stage, while the Cream, Chibuku, Pryda Friends, APE and Mixmag arenas filled the site with trance, techno, house, drum and bass and dubstep.
🎵 Main Stage
David Guetta • deadmau5 • Audio Bullys • The Japanese Popstars • Ocelot
🎵 Cream – In Association with Bench
Armin van Buuren • Ferry Corsten • Eddie Halliwell presents ED-IT • Judge Jules • Gareth Emery • John O’Callaghan • Gareth Wyn • Rob H
🎵 Chibuku 10th Anniversary
Richie Hawtin presents Plastikman • Erol Alkan • Crookers • Magda • Mixhell • Luke Carr • Dom Chung
🎵 Pryda Friends
Eric Prydz • Pete Tong • Joris Voorn • Sébastien Léger • Popof • Funk D’Void • Anthony Probyn • Jemmy
🎵 APE – Drum & Bass
Andy C • High Contrast • DJ Hype • Friction • Mad Professor • Ken Evil
🎵 APE – Dubstep
Benga • Rusko • Caspa • Joker • Nero • Rich Reason
🎵 APE – MCs
Dynamite MC • Rod Azlan • MC GQ • IC3 • SP:MC • Mad Rush
🎵 Mixmag
Switch • Kissy Sell Out • DJ Mehdi • Alex Metric • Jaymo & Andy George • Gramophonedzie
🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality
Phil Faversham • John Jones • Wez Clarke • Sarah Louise • Alan Hartley • Dean Oram (drums) • Lady V (saxophone)
🎵 Strongbow Bowtime Bar
Tom Middleton • Fenech-Soler (live) • Joe & Will Ask? • Crystal Fighters (live) • Louis La Roche • MAY68 (live) • Loz • General Jimmy
🎵 Residents Terrace
H2 • DJ Ellesse • Mucky Beats • Tim Owen • Lee Ellis • CantMixWontMixShouldntMixDontMix • Rob Casson & Andy Currie • Prostitutes & Policemen • Kev McGowan
🎵 Sunday 29 August 2010 – Full Line-Up
Tiësto brought the weekend to a close on the Kaleidoscope Main Stage, with Calvin Harris performing live. Paul van Dyk celebrated ten years of Vandit, and Swedish House Mafia returned with their own arena.
🎵 Kaleidoscope Main Stage
Tiësto • Calvin Harris (live) • Laidback Luke • Dada Life
🎵 Cream / Vandit 10th Anniversary – In Association with Bench
Paul van Dyk • Sasha • James Zabiela • Hernán Cattáneo • Nick Warren • Leftfield (special guests)
🎵 Swedish House Mafia Arena
Swedish House Mafia • Axwell • Steve Angello • Sebastian Ingrosso • Dirty South • Kim Fai • AN21 • Afrojack • Max Vangeli
🎵 Mixmag Presents Cocoon
Sven Väth • Dubfire • Marco Carola • Yousef • Raresh
🎵 Annie Mac Presents
Annie Mac • Major Lazer (live) • Ms. Dynamite • Zinc • Riva Starr • Style of Eye • Andy Mac
🎵 Goodgreef Xtra-Hard
Lisa Lashes • Showtek (live) • Kutski B2B Alex Kidd • Andy Whitby • Anne Savage • Bootek (live) • A.S.Y.S. • Dutch Master • Rascal
🎵 Strongbow Bowtime Bar
Evil Nine • The Subs (live) • Goldierocks • The PETEBOX (live) • Mr Paul • The Tea Street Band (live) • Benji Boko • Dead Audio Boy
🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality
Andy Norman • Dean Rigg • Sam Cannon • Stephanie Jay • Alan Hartley • Dean Oram (drums) • Lady V (saxophone)
🎧 More Sounds Across the 2010 Festival
The weekend also featured the Go Dutch Arena, bringing Dutch electronic music to Daresbury with names including Hardwell, Bingo Players, Oliver Twizt, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Mightyfools, Sandro Silva, Jaimie Fanatic, Rockid and Boemklatsch.
Further additions to the wider programme included Uffie, Andre Galluzzi and outdoor sets at the Soonnights & Filth Iced Cream Van. These later announcements added even more variety to the weekend.
📍 2010: A Growing Festival at Daresbury
By 2010, Creamfields was firmly established as a major August Bank Holiday destination. The festival site expanded again, welcoming more ravers and creating room for an increasingly ambitious programme of specialist arenas.
David Guetta stepped onto the Main Stage for the first time, Tiësto returned with his Kaleidoscope show, and Leftfield joined the Cream / Vandit programme. BBC Radio 1 returned to broadcast live music and festival coverage throughout the weekend.
🎫 Original Creamfields 2010 Ticket Prices
£100 + booking fee (initial advertised price)
£100 + booking fee (initial advertised price)
£59 + booking fee
£55 + booking fee
£185 + booking fee
These are historical ticket prices from 2010. They are not current offers.
📼 Creamfields 2010: Our Original Fan-Site Archive
Relive the build-up to Creamfields 2010 with a preserved snapshot of CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk from 28 May 2010. Our original line-up page also survives in the Wayback Machine, with the Saturday and Sunday arena announcements as fans saw them that spring.
💾 Step Back to Creamfields 2010
Explore the original fan-site pages, ticket information and festival line-up from the 2010 season.
📚 Explore the 2010 Festival Archives
Discover more of the music, history and memories of Creamfields 2010.
📚 Explore the Creamfields Line-Up History
Travel back through the Daresbury years or browse the full Creamfields line-up archive.
❓ Creamfields 2010 FAQs
When was Creamfields 2010?
Creamfields 2010 took place on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August 2010.
Where was Creamfields 2010 held?
At Daresbury Estate, Halton, Cheshire, WA4 4AR.
Who headlined Creamfields 2010?
David Guetta and deadmau5 led the Saturday Main Stage, while Tiësto headlined the Kaleidoscope Main Stage on Sunday. The weekend also featured Leftfield, Paul van Dyk, Swedish House Mafia and many more.
Did Swedish House Mafia play Creamfields 2010?
Yes. Swedish House Mafia hosted a Sunday arena with Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, plus special guests.
Did Leftfield play Creamfields 2010?
Yes. Leftfield were billed as special guests in the Cream / Vandit 10th Anniversary arena on Sunday.
Was BBC Radio 1 at Creamfields 2010?
Yes. BBC Radio 1 returned to provide festival coverage and broadcast live music.
How much were Creamfields 2010 tickets?
Initial advertised prices included £100 plus booking fee for weekend tickets, £59 for Saturday and £55 for Sunday day tickets, also subject to booking fees.
🎶 Remember Creamfields 2010?
Were you at Daresbury for David Guetta, deadmau5, Tiësto, Paul van Dyk, Leftfield or Swedish House Mafia? The 2010 weekend was packed with the artists and anthems that helped define a generation of dance music.
Explore more classic line-ups in our independent Creamfields festival archive.
Independent Creamfields Fan Website
CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk is an independent fan website and is not affiliated with, endorsed by or operated by the Creamfields organisers. For current festival information, visit the official Creamfields website.