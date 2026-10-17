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INDEPENDENT FAN SITE • HISTORICAL ARCHIVE

Creamfields 2009 Line-Up

Tiësto, Basement Jaxx, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Paul van Dyk, deadmau5 and over 100 DJs across two unforgettable days.

Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 August 2009

Daresbury Estate • Cheshire • August Bank Holiday

🎶 Saturday Line-Up🎵 Sunday Line-Up

Creamfields 2009 – Two Days at Daresbury

Creamfields 2009 returned to Daresbury Estate, Cheshire, for its second consecutive two-day edition after the format expanded for the tenth-anniversary event in 2008. Tiësto led Saturday’s Main Stage, while Basement Jaxx topped Sunday’s bill alongside Dizzee Rascal, 2manydjs and Calvin Harris.

From trance in the Cream Arena to Swedish House Mafia’s Saturday programme, Chibuku’s underground sounds, drum and bass in APE and deadmau5 on the Mixmag Terrace, the 2009 line-up captured a pivotal moment in electronic music.

Explore the day-by-day and arena-by-arena line-up from a landmark weekend in Creamfields history.

📍 Creamfields 2009 – At a Glance

Dates

Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 August 2009

Venue

Daresbury Estate, Halton, Cheshire

Main Stage – Saturday

Tiësto

Main Stage – Sunday

Basement Jaxx

Weekend ticket

£100 (historical advertised price)

Day tickets

Saturday £57.50; Sunday £53.50

Format

Two-day festival with camping

⭐ Creamfields 2009 – Featured Artists

Some of the biggest names across the weekend, with the stage allocations recorded in contemporary arena announcements.

SATURDAY

Tiësto

Main Stage

Saturday night headline act.

SUNDAY

Basement Jaxx

Main Stage

Sunday night headline act.

SATURDAY

David Guetta

Cream Arena

One of the weekend’s biggest house music draws.

SATURDAY

Swedish House Mafia

Dedicated arena

Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso were listed in the arena programme.

SUNDAY

Paul van Dyk

Cream Arena

Leading Sunday’s trance-focused Cream Arena.

SUNDAY

deadmau5

Mixmag Terrace

Among the standout names of the 2009 electronic scene.

🎶 Saturday 29 August 2009 – Full Line-Up

Tiësto headlined the Main Stage on Saturday. The Cream Arena, Chibuku, Swedish House Mafia, APE and terrace programmes brought together house, techno, drum and bass, electro and progressive sounds.

🎵 Main Stage

Tiësto • Mylo (live) • Filthy Dukes • Burn the Negative

🎵 Cream Arena

David Guetta • John Digweed • Pete Tong • James Zabiela • Hernán Cattáneo • Danny Howells • Nick Warren • Gareth Wyn

🎵 Chibuku

Luciano presents Æther (live) • Laurent Garnier (live) • Erol Alkan • Crookers • Boys Noize • Claude VonStroke • Yousef • Brendan Long • Wandy

🎵 Swedish House Mafia Arena

Axwell • Steve Angello • Sebastian Ingrosso • Mark Knight • Dirty South • Dave Spoon • Funkagenda • Kim Fai

🎵 APE Arena

Andy C • DJ Hype • Chase & Status • High Contrast • Skream & Benga • DJ Marky • Friction • Beardyman • Hatcha • Rich Reason • Ken Evil • MC Dynamite • MC GQ • IC3 • SP:MC • MC Rage • Tonn Piper • Mad Rush

🎵 Mixmag Terrace

Friendly Fires (live) • Kissy Sell Out • Busy P vs DJ Feadz • Cassette Jam • Special guests (unnamed)

🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality

Phil Faversham • Dean Rigg • Sarah Louise • Alan Hartley • Deeyana (saxophone) • Dean Oram (percussion)

🎵 Residents Terrace

CantMixWontMixShdntMixDontMix • DJ Ellesse • DJ Joe Freeze • H2 • Jemmy • Mucky Beats • Prostitutes & Policemen DJs • Tim Owen

🎵 Sunday 30 August 2009 – Full Line-Up

Basement Jaxx led the Sunday Main Stage, with Dizzee Rascal, 2manydjs and Calvin Harris. Paul van Dyk led the Cream Arena and Erick Morillo topped Subliminal Sessions.

🎵 Main Stage

Basement Jaxx • Dizzee Rascal • 2manydjs • Calvin Harris • Dirty Vegas • Example

🎵 Cream Arena

Paul van Dyk • Ferry Corsten • Eddie Halliwell (ED-IT) • Sander van Doorn • Judge Jules • John O’Callaghan • Rob H

🎵 Subliminal Sessions

Erick Morillo • Sasha • Dubfire • Timo Maas • Laidback Luke • Lee Ellis • Anthony Probyn

🎵 Mixmag Terrace

deadmau5 • Brodinski • Aeroplane • Andy Mac • Special guests (unnamed)

🎵 Annie Mac Presents

Annie Mac • Diplo • Fake Blood • Delphic • Yuksek • Toddla T • Casiokids • Jaymo & Andy George • Jack Beats • Young Fathers

🎵 Goodgreef Xtra Hard

Tidy Boys • Showtek • Kutski • Dark by Design • Organ Donors • Mark EG • Rob Tissera • Bootek • Jordan Suckley • Tidy DJs

🎵 Go Dutch Arena

Ferry Corsten • Marco V • Funkerman • Don Diablo • Ericke • DJ Roog • Bingo Players • Benny Rodrigues • MC Lady Bee

🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality

John Jones • Jim Breese • Carl Hanaghan • Anton Powers • Lady V • Dean Oram (percussion)

📍 2009: Bigger Site, Bigger Weekend

The festival site expanded in 2009 to welcome more dance music fans, and capacity increased. It was the second year of the two-day format, following the festival’s 2008 tenth-anniversary expansion.

The weekend blended major live acts with a wide variety of specialist arenas. BBC Radio 1 also covered Creamfields in 2009, continuing the festival’s close connection with UK dance broadcasting.

Our independent fan website was already reporting on the event in spring 2009: the line-up announcement was anticipated for Friday 3 April, tied to Pete Tong’s Radio 1 programme. We have preserved that original fan-site story in our main line-up history archive.

📚 Official 2009 History📻 BBC Radio 1 Archive

🎫 Original Creamfields 2009 Ticket Prices

Weekend ticket

£100, with or without camping

Saturday day ticket

£57.50

Sunday day ticket

£53.50

Availability

Contemporary eFestivals listing later marked the event sold out

These are 2009 archive prices, not tickets available for purchase today.

📼 Creamfields 2009: Our Fan-Site Archive

Step back into the build-up to Creamfields 2009 with a preserved snapshot of our independent fan website from 11 February 2009. The archive captures the excitement of another August Bank Holiday weekend at Daresbury, before the full summer line-up was unveiled.

💾 Visit Our Website in February 2009

Explore an original snapshot of CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk from the early months of the 2009 festival season.

📼 Explore the February 2009 Archive📚 Browse Every Year

📚 Sources for the Creamfields 2009 Line-Up

Explore contemporary coverage, the original festival listings and Creamfields’ own history of the 2009 edition.

🎶 Contemporary Full Arena Breakdown📋 eFestivals 2009 Line-Up📍 eFestivals Event Guide🎧 Resident Advisor – Saturday📚 Official Festival History

📚 Explore the Creamfields Archive

Continue through the festival’s Daresbury years or return to the full history of Creamfields line-ups.

📚 Full Line-Up History🎶 Creamfields 2008🎶 Creamfields 2007

❓ Creamfields 2009 FAQs

When was Creamfields 2009?

Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 August 2009, over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Where was Creamfields 2009 held?

At Daresbury Estate in Halton, Cheshire, England.

Who headlined Creamfields 2009?

Tiësto headlined the Saturday Main Stage and Basement Jaxx headlined Sunday.

Was David Guetta at Creamfields 2009?

Yes. David Guetta was billed in the Saturday Cream Arena.

Did Swedish House Mafia appear in 2009?

Yes. A Swedish House Mafia arena was advertised for Saturday, featuring Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso among other DJs.

How much were Creamfields 2009 tickets?

Contemporary listings advertised £100 weekend tickets, £57.50 Saturday day tickets and £53.50 Sunday day tickets.

Was Creamfields 2009 a two-day festival?

Yes. It was the second consecutive two-day edition after the 2008 expansion.

🎶 Remember Creamfields 2009?

Were you there for Tiësto, Basement Jaxx, David Guetta, Paul van Dyk, Swedish House Mafia, Dizzee Rascal or deadmau5? The 2009 event helped define the festival’s early two-day era at Daresbury.

This archive is part of our ongoing effort to preserve the original Creamfields line-ups and fan-site history.

Independent Creamfields Fan Website

CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk is an independent fan website and is not affiliated with, endorsed by or operated by the Creamfields organisers. For current information visit the official Creamfields website.