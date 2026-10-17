Creamfields 2009 Line-Up
Tiësto, Basement Jaxx, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Paul van Dyk, deadmau5 and over 100 DJs across two unforgettable days.
Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 August 2009
Daresbury Estate • Cheshire • August Bank Holiday
Creamfields 2009 – Two Days at Daresbury
Creamfields 2009 returned to Daresbury Estate, Cheshire, for its second consecutive two-day edition after the format expanded for the tenth-anniversary event in 2008. Tiësto led Saturday’s Main Stage, while Basement Jaxx topped Sunday’s bill alongside Dizzee Rascal, 2manydjs and Calvin Harris.
From trance in the Cream Arena to Swedish House Mafia’s Saturday programme, Chibuku’s underground sounds, drum and bass in APE and deadmau5 on the Mixmag Terrace, the 2009 line-up captured a pivotal moment in electronic music.
Explore the day-by-day and arena-by-arena line-up from a landmark weekend in Creamfields history.
📍 Creamfields 2009 – At a Glance
Saturday 29 & Sunday 30 August 2009
Daresbury Estate, Halton, Cheshire
Tiësto
Basement Jaxx
£100 (historical advertised price)
Saturday £57.50; Sunday £53.50
Two-day festival with camping
⭐ Creamfields 2009 – Featured Artists
Some of the biggest names across the weekend, with the stage allocations recorded in contemporary arena announcements.
Tiësto
Main Stage
Saturday night headline act.
Basement Jaxx
Main Stage
Sunday night headline act.
David Guetta
Cream Arena
One of the weekend’s biggest house music draws.
Swedish House Mafia
Dedicated arena
Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso were listed in the arena programme.
Paul van Dyk
Cream Arena
Leading Sunday’s trance-focused Cream Arena.
deadmau5
Mixmag Terrace
Among the standout names of the 2009 electronic scene.
🎶 Saturday 29 August 2009 – Full Line-Up
Tiësto headlined the Main Stage on Saturday. The Cream Arena, Chibuku, Swedish House Mafia, APE and terrace programmes brought together house, techno, drum and bass, electro and progressive sounds.
🎵 Main Stage
Tiësto • Mylo (live) • Filthy Dukes • Burn the Negative
🎵 Cream Arena
David Guetta • John Digweed • Pete Tong • James Zabiela • Hernán Cattáneo • Danny Howells • Nick Warren • Gareth Wyn
🎵 Chibuku
Luciano presents Æther (live) • Laurent Garnier (live) • Erol Alkan • Crookers • Boys Noize • Claude VonStroke • Yousef • Brendan Long • Wandy
🎵 Swedish House Mafia Arena
Axwell • Steve Angello • Sebastian Ingrosso • Mark Knight • Dirty South • Dave Spoon • Funkagenda • Kim Fai
🎵 APE Arena
Andy C • DJ Hype • Chase & Status • High Contrast • Skream & Benga • DJ Marky • Friction • Beardyman • Hatcha • Rich Reason • Ken Evil • MC Dynamite • MC GQ • IC3 • SP:MC • MC Rage • Tonn Piper • Mad Rush
🎵 Mixmag Terrace
Friendly Fires (live) • Kissy Sell Out • Busy P vs DJ Feadz • Cassette Jam • Special guests (unnamed)
🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality
Phil Faversham • Dean Rigg • Sarah Louise • Alan Hartley • Deeyana (saxophone) • Dean Oram (percussion)
🎵 Residents Terrace
CantMixWontMixShdntMixDontMix • DJ Ellesse • DJ Joe Freeze • H2 • Jemmy • Mucky Beats • Prostitutes & Policemen DJs • Tim Owen
🎵 Sunday 30 August 2009 – Full Line-Up
Basement Jaxx led the Sunday Main Stage, with Dizzee Rascal, 2manydjs and Calvin Harris. Paul van Dyk led the Cream Arena and Erick Morillo topped Subliminal Sessions.
🎵 Main Stage
Basement Jaxx • Dizzee Rascal • 2manydjs • Calvin Harris • Dirty Vegas • Example
🎵 Cream Arena
Paul van Dyk • Ferry Corsten • Eddie Halliwell (ED-IT) • Sander van Doorn • Judge Jules • John O’Callaghan • Rob H
🎵 Subliminal Sessions
Erick Morillo • Sasha • Dubfire • Timo Maas • Laidback Luke • Lee Ellis • Anthony Probyn
🎵 Mixmag Terrace
deadmau5 • Brodinski • Aeroplane • Andy Mac • Special guests (unnamed)
🎵 Annie Mac Presents
Annie Mac • Diplo • Fake Blood • Delphic • Yuksek • Toddla T • Casiokids • Jaymo & Andy George • Jack Beats • Young Fathers
🎵 Goodgreef Xtra Hard
Tidy Boys • Showtek • Kutski • Dark by Design • Organ Donors • Mark EG • Rob Tissera • Bootek • Jordan Suckley • Tidy DJs
🎵 Go Dutch Arena
Ferry Corsten • Marco V • Funkerman • Don Diablo • Ericke • DJ Roog • Bingo Players • Benny Rodrigues • MC Lady Bee
🎵 Hed Kandi Hospitality
John Jones • Jim Breese • Carl Hanaghan • Anton Powers • Lady V • Dean Oram (percussion)
📍 2009: Bigger Site, Bigger Weekend
The festival site expanded in 2009 to welcome more dance music fans, and capacity increased. It was the second year of the two-day format, following the festival’s 2008 tenth-anniversary expansion.
The weekend blended major live acts with a wide variety of specialist arenas. BBC Radio 1 also covered Creamfields in 2009, continuing the festival’s close connection with UK dance broadcasting.
Our independent fan website was already reporting on the event in spring 2009: the line-up announcement was anticipated for Friday 3 April, tied to Pete Tong’s Radio 1 programme. We have preserved that original fan-site story in our main line-up history archive.
🎫 Original Creamfields 2009 Ticket Prices
£100, with or without camping
£57.50
£53.50
Contemporary eFestivals listing later marked the event sold out
These are 2009 archive prices, not tickets available for purchase today.
📼 Creamfields 2009: Our Fan-Site Archive
Step back into the build-up to Creamfields 2009 with a preserved snapshot of our independent fan website from 11 February 2009. The archive captures the excitement of another August Bank Holiday weekend at Daresbury, before the full summer line-up was unveiled.
💾 Visit Our Website in February 2009
Explore an original snapshot of CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk from the early months of the 2009 festival season.
📚 Sources for the Creamfields 2009 Line-Up
Explore contemporary coverage, the original festival listings and Creamfields’ own history of the 2009 edition.
📚 Explore the Creamfields Archive
Continue through the festival’s Daresbury years or return to the full history of Creamfields line-ups.
❓ Creamfields 2009 FAQs
When was Creamfields 2009?
Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 August 2009, over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
Where was Creamfields 2009 held?
At Daresbury Estate in Halton, Cheshire, England.
Who headlined Creamfields 2009?
Tiësto headlined the Saturday Main Stage and Basement Jaxx headlined Sunday.
Was David Guetta at Creamfields 2009?
Yes. David Guetta was billed in the Saturday Cream Arena.
Did Swedish House Mafia appear in 2009?
Yes. A Swedish House Mafia arena was advertised for Saturday, featuring Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso among other DJs.
How much were Creamfields 2009 tickets?
Contemporary listings advertised £100 weekend tickets, £57.50 Saturday day tickets and £53.50 Sunday day tickets.
Was Creamfields 2009 a two-day festival?
Yes. It was the second consecutive two-day edition after the 2008 expansion.
🎶 Remember Creamfields 2009?
Were you there for Tiësto, Basement Jaxx, David Guetta, Paul van Dyk, Swedish House Mafia, Dizzee Rascal or deadmau5? The 2009 event helped define the festival’s early two-day era at Daresbury.
This archive is part of our ongoing effort to preserve the original Creamfields line-ups and fan-site history.
Independent Creamfields Fan Website
CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk is an independent fan website and is not affiliated with, endorsed by or operated by the Creamfields organisers. For current information visit the official Creamfields website.