Creamfields 2009 Line-Up

Tiësto, Basement Jaxx, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Paul van Dyk, deadmau5 and over 100 DJs across two unforgettable days.

Creamfields 2009 – Two Days at Daresbury

Creamfields 2009 returned to Daresbury Estate, Cheshire, for its second consecutive two-day edition after the format expanded for the tenth-anniversary event in 2008. Tiësto led Saturday’s Main Stage, while Basement Jaxx topped Sunday’s bill alongside Dizzee Rascal, 2manydjs and Calvin Harris.

From trance in the Cream Arena to Swedish House Mafia’s Saturday programme, Chibuku’s underground sounds, drum and bass in APE and deadmau5 on the Mixmag Terrace, the 2009 line-up captured a pivotal moment in electronic music.

Explore the day-by-day and arena-by-arena line-up from a landmark weekend in Creamfields history.