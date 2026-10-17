ORIGINAL FAN SITE ARCHIVE • 2004 Creamfields 2004 Line-Up The Chemical Brothers live, Scissor Sisters, Mylo, Paul Oakenfold, Sasha and more — explore the 2004 Liverpool line-up and later changes. Old Liverpool Airfield • Speke Boulevard • Merseyside 🎶 Explore the Line-Up📼 Our 2004 Website

Creamfields 2004 – The Seventh Festival On Saturday 28 August 2004, Creamfields returned to the Old Liverpool Airfield in Speke for another August Bank Holiday celebration. The contemporary festival announcement billed the event as its seventh year (counting annually from the inaugural 1998 festival), with seven arenas and two outdoor stages. Some modern summaries describe 2004 as the sixth edition, but the 1998 inaugural event makes 2004 the seventh when counted inclusively. The Chemical Brothers were advertised for a live appearance on the Creamfields Outdoor Stage, alongside Scratch Perverts featuring Dynamite MC. Early announcements also included Goldfrapp, but the group withdrew shortly before the festival. Later additions included Scissor Sisters, Mylo and A Man Called Adam. Across the arenas, the bill included Paul Oakenfold, Paul van Dyk, Erick Morillo, Pete Tong, Deep Dish, Jeff Mills and many more. This page combines the advertised 2004 line-up from our original fan website with dated contemporary announcements documenting later additions and a cancellation. It is an archive of the announcement, not a verified set-time schedule or a first-hand review of the event.

📍 Creamfields 2004 – At a Glance Festival date Saturday 28 August 2004 Location Old Liverpool Airfield, Speke Boulevard, Speke Festival year Seventh edition, as advertised Stage and arena billing Seven arenas and two outdoor stages Major live act The Chemical Brothers Original source 29 August 2004 website snapshot

⭐ Creamfields 2004 – Featured Acts The original announcement highlighted an outdoor live show and a strong selection of international DJs across the festival arenas. OUTDOOR STAGE The Chemical Brothers Live performance Explicitly billed as a live act on the Creamfields Outdoor Stage. OUTDOOR STAGE Scissor Sisters Outdoor-stage addition Announced for the outdoor stage in June 2004, alongside Mylo and A Man Called Adam. CREAM / GOODGREEF Paul Oakenfold DJ line-up Part of the Cream / Goodgreef and Mixmag Arena bill. SUBLIMINAL SESSIONS Erick Morillo Arena host billing The Subliminal Sessions arena was advertised under his name.

🎶 Creamfields 2004 Full Advertised Line-Up Unlike some earlier surviving archives, our 2004 announcement lists artists by named arena. The sections below preserve those original allocations, with minor typographical standardisation. Historical archive note: This archive combines the original early bill with subsequent 2004 announcements. Stage allocations are retained where supported by contemporary sources; Goldfrapp cancelled before the event. 🎸 Creamfields Outdoor Stage The Chemical Brothers (Live) • Scissor Sisters • Mylo • A Man Called Adam • Scratch Perverts featuring Dynamite MC • Fierce Girl • The Cuban Brothers Goldfrapp were advertised earlier but cancelled on 23 August 2004; they are not included here as a confirmed performance. ✨ Cream / Goodgreef & Mixmag Arena Paul Oakenfold • Paul van Dyk • Armin van Buuren • Ferry Corsten • Judge Jules • Fergie • Tall Paul • Eddie Halliwell • Chris Lawrence • Adam Sheridan • Shan • Alex Kidd Trance and hard dance favourites. 💗 Subliminal Sessions Arena Erick Morillo • Seb Fontaine • Harry “Choo Choo” Romero • Audio Bullys • José Nuñez • Jorge Jaramillo (Who Da Funk) • Shawnee Taylor (Live) • Felix da Housecat Advertised as Subliminal Sessions with Erick Morillo. 🌊 Underwater v Circus Arena Darren Emerson • Yousef • Tim Deluxe (Live) • Mark Farina • Tim Westwood • Josh Wink • Lottie • Mutiny • Paul Jackson • Lewis Boardman House, breaks and eclectic club sounds. 📻 Radio 1 Essential Mix Arena Pete Tong • Deep Dish • Jeff Mills • Layo & Bushwacka! • Danny Howells • Plump DJs • Hernán Cattáneo • Steve Mac • Dave Clarke (exclusive live performance) Advertised as the Radio 1 Essential Mix Arena with Pete Tong. ⚡ Tidy Arena Lisa Lashes • Yoji Biomehanika • Tidy Boys • Andy Farley • BK • Paul Glazby • Rob Tissera • Lee Haslam • Amber D • Tara Reynolds • Paul Maddox • Anne Savage A dedicated hard-dance line-up. 🍏 Strongbow Rooms Justin Robertson • FC Kahuna • Rob da Bank • Medicine 8 • The Glimmers • Arthur Baker A separate room with a broad mix of electronic sounds. 📺 MTV Dance Arena Sasha • Sander Kleinenberg • Gabriel & Dresden • Dave Seaman • Nic Fanciulli • MYNC Project • Steve Parry • Lee Ellis • Anthony Probyn A new arena announced in May 2004. Some retrospective lists also associate David Guetta with MTV Dance, but the surviving announcements consulted here do not establish his arena allocation conclusively. 🎛 Chibuku Shake Shake Arena DJ Marky • MC Stamina • D’Julz • Krafty Kuts • Luke Carr • Wandy • The Beat Monkeys • Dom Chung • Leo Belchetz • Loz (Contrast) • DJ Emma Liverpool’s Chibuku Shake Shake arena, announced in June 2004. 📻 Radio 1 Outdoor Stage Clever Brains Fryin’ Announced shortly before the event. ➕ Other Announced Artists David Guetta • Way Out West (Live) • Infusion (Live) • Michael Burian • Damian Lazarus • Paul Kershaw • Riley & Durrant Listed in contemporary line-up sources; reliable stage assignments were not available for all acts.

🎪 Beyond the Main Arenas As well as the named music arenas, the 2004 preview promoted several smaller entertainment and relaxation spaces. 🥤 Aftershock Arena Described as an instant party with interactive entertainment, including water-pistol roulette, and DJs in the Aftershock Bar. 🚌 Gurn Fun Bus Mobile Disco A retro mobile disco inside a converted Volkswagen camper van, with a nostalgic 1970s theme. 🌿 Chill Out Arena A quieter space promoted as a break from the intensity of the music arenas. 🎤 Outdoor stages The original source advertised two outdoor stages. Later coverage also identified a Radio 1 Outdoor Stage.

💿 Dance Music in 2004 The 2004 announcement brought together distinct strands of UK club culture: trance and hard dance in the Cream / Goodgreef and Tidy arenas; house through Subliminal Sessions and Underwater v Circus; and techno, progressive house and breaks in the Radio 1 Essential Mix arena. With The Chemical Brothers appearing live on the outdoor stage, the event also retained the live electronic music focus that made the Liverpool-era festivals distinctive.

📼 Our Original Creamfields 2004 Website We were publishing Creamfields information on our independent website during the festival’s early Liverpool years. A surviving 29 August 2004 Wayback Machine snapshot includes the detailed stage-by-stage line-up reproduced on this page. 💾 Step Back to August 2004 Our original homepage combined the festival bill and ticket links with other material familiar from early-2000s fan websites: clubbing shoes, Cream merchandise, compilation CDs, Cream Ibiza promotions and links to other festival sites. For this modern archive page, we have kept the 2004 festival information and left out obsolete affiliate advertisements. The old homepage also retained a separate Creamfields 2002 preview, which should not be mistaken for the 2004 line-up. 📼 View Our Original 2004 Homepage The snapshot was captured after the advertised event date; its preserved content is useful evidence of what the site published, but does not verify individual performances.

📍 Creamfields 2004 – At a Glance Date Saturday 28 August 2004 Venue Old Liverpool Airfield, Speke Advertised opening hours 3pm–6am Advance ticket price £49 (booking fees may have applied) Attendance Around 50,000 according to Creamfields’ official retrospective Festival edition Seventh annual festival, beginning in 1998

📰 How the 2004 Line-Up Evolved Our archived homepage captured one stage of the 2004 announcements, but the programme continued to develop in the months leading up to the festival. May: MTV Dance joins A new MTV Dance Arena was announced, with Sasha, Sander Kleinenberg, Gabriel & Dresden and others. June: Scissor Sisters and Chibuku Scissor Sisters joined the outdoor-stage bill, while Liverpool’s Chibuku Shake Shake announced its own arena. August: Goldfrapp cancellation Goldfrapp withdrew days before the festival because Alison Goldfrapp was suffering from exhaustion. The earlier billing remains part of the historical record but should not be presented as a completed set. 2004: Festival milestone Creamfields’ history records a crowd of around 50,000. Retrospective accounts also credit the event with a Best Dance Festival award at the 2004 UK Festival Awards. Goldfrapp cancellation reportOfficial 2004 history

❓ Creamfields 2004 FAQs When was Creamfields 2004 held? Saturday 28 August 2004. Where was Creamfields 2004? Old Liverpool Airfield, Speke Boulevard, Speke, Merseyside. Were The Chemical Brothers at Creamfields 2004? Yes. The original line-up advertised The Chemical Brothers for a live appearance on the Creamfields Outdoor Stage. Which arenas featured at Creamfields 2004? The expanded programme included Cream / Goodgreef and Mixmag, Subliminal Sessions, Underwater v Circus, Radio 1 Essential Mix, Tidy, Strongbow Rooms, MTV Dance and Chibuku Shake Shake, plus outdoor stages and additional entertainment spaces. Did Dave Clarke perform live? The Radio 1 Essential Mix Arena announcement advertised an exclusive live performance by Dave Clarke. The archive does not independently confirm the performance took place. Can I see the original 2004 website? Yes. Use the Wayback Machine link in the archive section above to view the preserved homepage.

🎶 Remember Creamfields 2004? From The Chemical Brothers, Scissor Sisters and Mylo on the outdoor stage to the trance, house, techno and hard-dance arenas, the 2004 announcement captures a memorable period in the festival’s Liverpool history. This archive preserves the line-up as it appeared on our fan website at the time.