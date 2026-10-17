🎶 Creamfields 2002 Line-Up

Faithless, Underworld, Tiësto, Sasha, Pete Tong and more. Revisit the fifth Creamfields festival through our original early-2000s coverage.

Creamfields 2002 – The Fifth Festival

Creamfields 2002 took place on Saturday 24 August at the Old Liverpool Airfield in Liverpool. The festival brought together live electronic acts and internationally known DJs for an August Bank Holiday event.

Faithless and Underworld led the live programme, while the announced DJ line-up included Tiësto, Sasha, Pete Tong, Deep Dish, Erick Morillo and Dave Clarke.

This page preserves information from our original Creamfields website, rather than presenting a modern reconstruction as a first-hand festival review.