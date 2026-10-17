Creamfields 2002 Line-Up
Faithless, Underworld, Tiësto, Sasha, Pete Tong and more. Revisit the fifth Creamfields festival through our original early-2000s coverage.
Saturday 24 August 2002
Old Liverpool Airfield, Speke Road, Liverpool
Creamfields 2002 – The Fifth Festival
Creamfields 2002 took place on Saturday 24 August at the Old Liverpool Airfield in Liverpool. The festival brought together live electronic acts and internationally known DJs for an August Bank Holiday event.
Faithless and Underworld led the live programme, while the announced DJ line-up included Tiësto, Sasha, Pete Tong, Deep Dish, Erick Morillo and Dave Clarke.
This page preserves information from our original Creamfields website, rather than presenting a modern reconstruction as a first-hand festival review.
📍 Creamfields 2002 – At a Glance
Saturday 24 August 2002
Old Liverpool Airfield
Liverpool
Faithless and Underworld
2pm–6am, subject to licence
Fifth year of Creamfields
⭐ Creamfields 2002 Headliners
Two of electronic music’s biggest live acts were central to the original festival announcement.
Faithless
Headline live act
Our contemporary preview promoted the Faithless appearance as the group’s only dance music event of the year.
Underworld
Headline live act
The original preview described the appearance as their first live performance in almost two years, with new material anticipated.
🎶 Creamfields 2002 Line-Up
The names below appeared in our historical festival preview. The groupings make the list easier to browse; they are not confirmed stage allocations or a running order.
Archive note: The original material was an advance announcement, so it should not be treated as a verified record of every performance that took place.
🎤 Live Acts
Faithless • Underworld • Mis-Teeq • Kosheen • Lemon Jelly • Stanton Warriors • Bent • FC Kahuna • Layo & Bushwacka! (Live) • A Man Called Adam • Dirty Vegas
⭐ DJs
Sasha • Deep Dish • Pete Tong • Dave Clarke • Tiësto • Erick Morillo • Seb Fontaine • X-Press 2 • Judge Jules • Yousef • Tall Paul • Fergie • Steve Lawler • Lottie • Nick Warren • Sander Kleinenberg
🎧 Trance & Progressive
Ferry Corsten • Armin van Buuren • John Kelly • Sandra Collins • JFK • Guy Ornadel • Scott Bond • Corvin Dalek
🔊 More Announced DJs
Justin Robertson • Umek • Jon Carter • James Zabiela • Rob da Bank • Paul Bleasdale • Jan Carbon • Andy Carroll • Richard Scanty
🎤 Live Music and Festival Attractions
Our original preview highlighted a new outdoor live stage and a second live music arena. These were among the features distinguishing the 2002 event.
A new addition highlighted in the preview.
A returning festival tournament.
Entertainment away from the music arenas.
📼 From Our Original Creamfields Website
CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk was covering the festival in the early 2000s. The surviving archived website contains festival announcements alongside other material about Cream club nights, merchandise and dance music.
💾 A Snapshot of the Early Internet
Old festival websites were often a mixture of news, ticket information, CD recommendations and fan contributions. Much of that material was about the wider Cream scene rather than the Creamfields festival itself.
For this page, we have focused on the original Creamfields 2002 festival preview and announced artists.
The linked Wayback Machine capture is dated 5 February 2003. It offers a view of the website shortly after the 2002 festival season.
📚 Explore Creamfields History
Explore more historical editions, line-ups and memories in our dedicated Creamfields archive.
❓ Creamfields 2002 FAQs
When was Creamfields 2002?
Saturday 24 August 2002.
Where was Creamfields 2002?
At the Old Liverpool Airfield on Speke Road, Liverpool.
Who headlined Creamfields 2002?
Faithless and Underworld were the headline live acts featured in the original preview.
Was Tiësto on the Creamfields 2002 line-up?
Yes. Tiësto was listed in our original festival preview.
Can I see your original website?
Yes. Follow the Internet Archive link in the section above to view a surviving early-2003 capture.
🎶 Remember Creamfields 2002?
From Faithless and Underworld to the DJs who helped define the era, Creamfields 2002 remains a fascinating chapter in the festival’s history.
Our archive preserves the festival information that appeared on our original fan website.
Independent Fan Website
CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk is an independent fan website, not affiliated with or endorsed by the festival organisers. This is a historical archive, not an official festival record. For current information visit the official Creamfields website.