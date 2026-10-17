ORIGINAL FAN SITE ARCHIVE • 2003 Creamfields 2003 Line-Up Massive Attack, The Chemical Brothers, Tiësto, Sasha, Paul van Dyk and more — revisit the Liverpool festival through our original 2003 website. Old Liverpool Airfield • Speke Boulevard • Merseyside 🎶 View Full Line-Up📼 See Original Website

Creamfields 2003 – A Landmark Liverpool Edition On Saturday 23 August 2003, Creamfields returned to the Old Liverpool Airfield in Speke, Merseyside. The all-day and overnight dance music event featured international DJs, live performances and a packed programme across multiple arenas. Massive Attack topped the advertised line-up, alongside a DJ set from The Chemical Brothers. Tiësto, Sasha, Paul van Dyk, Pete Tong and Erick Morillo were among the many names appearing on the bill. We covered the festival on CreamfieldsFestival.co.uk at the time. The artist list below is drawn from a surviving 1 August 2003 snapshot of our original site, making this a piece of our own fan-site history as well as a festival archive.

📍 Creamfields 2003 – At a Glance Festival date Saturday 23 August 2003 Location Old Liverpool Airfield, Speke Boulevard Headline live act Massive Attack Other major billing The Chemical Brothers (DJ set) Reported attendance Approximately 30,000 Reported ticket price £47 Attendance and ticket-price figures are reported historical figures rather than information shown on our archived homepage.

⭐ Creamfields 2003 Headliners & Major Acts The original 2003 homepage placed Massive Attack and The Chemical Brothers at the top of its line-up, followed by some of the biggest names in electronic music. SATURDAY 23 AUGUST Massive Attack Live The Bristol electronic group headed the line-up displayed on our original 2003 website. SATURDAY 23 AUGUST The Chemical Brothers DJ set Our contemporary line-up specifically advertised a DJ set rather than a live performance. 2003 LINE-UP Tiësto DJ One of the major trance names included in the festival announcement. 2003 LINE-UP Sasha DJ A central name in the progressive house scene and on the advertised bill.

🎶 Creamfields 2003 Full Advertised Line-Up This list preserves the names shown on our archived 2003 homepage, with minor spelling and spacing standardisation for readability. The groupings below are editorial categories, not confirmed stage-by-stage running orders. Historical accuracy: The source is a pre-event line-up announcement dated 1 August 2003. The original page said that more acts were still to be added. It is not a definitive record of who ultimately performed. 🎤 Live & Soundsystem Acts Massive Attack (Live) • Dave Clarke (Live) • GusGus (Live) • Terra Deva (Live) • Audio Bullys Soundsystem • U.N.K.L.E Sounds • E Smoove & Vocalists • Cuban Brothers ⭐ Headline & International DJs The Chemical Brothers (DJ set) • Paul Oakenfold • Tiësto • Sasha • Paul van Dyk • Pete Tong • Erick Morillo • Timo Maas • Judge Jules • Mauro Picotto • Fergie • UMEK • Steve Lawler • Nick Warren • Erol Alkan 🎧 Trance & Hard Dance Armin van Buuren • Ferry Corsten • Tall Paul • Eddie Halliwell • Guy Ornadel • Lisa Lashes • Yoji Biomehanika • BK • Andy Farley • Rob Tissera 🔊 More Artists on the Original Bill Rob da Bank • Jon Carter • Harry Romero • Justin Robertson • Jose Nunez • Antranig • Hernán Cattáneo • James Holroyd • Richard F • Paul Richards • James Zabiela The original archive also states “plus many more to be added”.

🎪 Creamfields 2003 Arenas & Stages Historical festival accounts describe 10 stages and arenas at the 2003 event. The event brought together different strands of club culture, from house and trance to techno and live electronic music. Radio 1 Outdoor Stage One of the named areas associated with the 2003 festival. Bugged Out! A prominent name in the festival’s electronic-music arena programme. Subliminal Among the branded arenas referenced in historical listings. Radio 1 Essential Mix Another arena name associated with the 2003 edition. Stage allocation note: Our original homepage did not assign each artist to a specific arena. We have therefore avoided inventing stage times or individual artist placements.

💿 Dance Music in 2003 The 2003 bill captures a distinctive moment in UK dance music. Superstar trance DJs such as Tiësto, Paul van Dyk and Armin van Buuren appeared alongside house favourites Pete Tong and Erick Morillo, while techno, breaks and more experimental electronic sounds were represented across the advertised programme. Massive Attack’s headline appearance and The Chemical Brothers’ DJ set also reflected Creamfields’ mix of live electronic acts and club DJs — a combination that helped define the festival’s early Liverpool years.

📼 Our Original Creamfields 2003 Website Unlike many retrospective festival guides, this page has a direct connection to the period it describes. Our fan website was already publishing Creamfields 2003 line-up and ticket information before the event. 💾 Step Back to August 2003 The Wayback Machine preserves a snapshot of our homepage from 1 August 2003. It shows the festival date, the Old Liverpool Airfield location and the artist names reproduced above. It also shows how early festival fan sites looked: alongside the line-up were links to ticket agents, Cream Ibiza nights, trance compilation CDs, clubbing shoes and Cream merchandise. 📼 View the Original 2003 Homepage We have not carried forward the original ticket and shopping links because they are obsolete. The archived page remains available as a historical reference.

📚 Explore More Creamfields History Discover how the festival evolved from its early Liverpool years to the much larger event it became. 📚 Full Line-Up History🎶 Creamfields 2002🎉 Creamfields 2008

❓ Creamfields 2003 FAQs When was Creamfields 2003 held? Saturday 23 August 2003. Where was Creamfields 2003? Old Liverpool Airfield, Speke Boulevard, Speke, Merseyside. Who headlined Creamfields 2003? Massive Attack were the leading live act on our original festival line-up. The Chemical Brothers were also prominently advertised for a DJ set. Did Tiësto play Creamfields 2003? Tiësto was listed on the pre-event line-up published by our website in August 2003. How much were Creamfields 2003 tickets? Historical accounts report a ticket price of around £47. Can I see the original 2003 line-up page? Yes. The archived homepage linked above contains the original artist announcement.

🎶 Remember Creamfields 2003? Whether you were there for Massive Attack, The Chemical Brothers, Tiësto or the smaller arenas, the 2003 edition is part of Creamfields’ early Liverpool story. This archive preserves the bill as it appeared on our own website before the event.