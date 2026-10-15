CREAMFIELDS ARCHIVE • 2022 Creamfields South 2022 Line-up, Hylands Park, Chelmsford & Festival History 2–4 June 2022 • Hylands Park, Essex 🎶 Explore the 2022 Line-up📚 What happened to Creamfields South?

🎉 Remembering the First Creamfields South Creamfields South 2022 brought the famous dance music festival to Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, as part of Creamfields’ 25th-anniversary celebrations. The new southern event complemented the long-running festival at Daresbury in Cheshire, which was branded Creamfields North while both editions operated. The inaugural event ran over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, with headline performances advertised for Friday 3 and Saturday 4 June 2022 and camping from Thursday 2 June. David Guetta and Calvin Harris were the principal headline names. The wider programme also included Carl Cox, Fatboy Slim, Eric Prydz, deadmau5, Becky Hill, CamelPhat, Charlotte de Witte and Amelie Lens. Historical guide: Creamfields South is no longer an active festival. This page preserves information about the 2022 Chelmsford edition; it does not sell tickets for the past event. 📍 Festival Facts⭐ Highlights❓ Questions

📍 Creamfields South 2022 at a Glance Festival dates 2–4 June 2022 Main music days Friday 3 & Saturday 4 June Venue Hylands Park, Chelmsford, Essex Headline artists David Guetta & Calvin Harris Advertised capacity Up to 50,000 (not a confirmed attendance figure) Festival status Last held in 2023

🌳 Where Was Creamfields South Held? The festival took place at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, a major outdoor event site in Essex. It was an attractive location for fans travelling from London, East Anglia and the wider South East who might otherwise have travelled to Daresbury. Hylands Park was already well known to festivalgoers as a former home of V Festival. Its extensive grounds surround the historic Hylands House, providing a recognisable backdrop for large music events. Why did Creamfields launch a southern edition? For its 25th-anniversary year, Creamfields expanded beyond its established Cheshire home. The Chelmsford event offered a second UK festival weekend, with a mix of big-room EDM, house, techno, trance, hard dance and bass music. The organisers initially discussed the event as a long-term addition to the UK festival calendar.

🎶 Creamfields South 2022 Line-up The Creamfields South 2022 line-up combined globally recognised headliners with club-focused DJs and specialist dance music acts. David Guetta was announced for Friday and Calvin Harris for Saturday. Friday 3 June David Guetta — headline attraction Other advertised names included Fatboy Slim, Eric Prydz, Becky Hill, CamelPhat, Charlotte de Witte and Jamie Jones. Saturday 4 June Calvin Harris — headline attraction Other advertised names included Carl Cox, deadmau5, Amelie Lens, Fisher, MK, Oliver Heldens and Pete Tong. Other notable artists announced Contemporary festival listings also featured artists such as Marco Carola, Patrick Topping, Michael Bibi, Hot Since 82, Loco Dice, Solardo, Andy C, Wilkinson, Paul van Dyk, Aly & Fila, John O’Callaghan, Darren Styles, Brennan Heart and Hybrid Minds. Line-up accuracy: These are selected artists from the historical promotional programme, not a verified final running order. The announced line-up and stage arrangements were subject to change. For a day-by-day and stage-by-stage reconstruction, contemporary archive listings should be checked against the final event timetable. 🎧 Explore the Arenas📚 More Historic Line-ups

🎧 Stages, Arenas and the Steel Yard Changes One of the selling points of Creamfields South was the promise of the kind of ambitious production associated with the main Daresbury festival. Early announcements featured familiar stage and arena brands alongside plans for a large Steel Yard structure. Archive Steel Yard image — illustrative of the structure originally advertised, not proof of its appearance at Chelmsford. Steel Yard and Eric Prydz HOLO Steel Yard was originally advertised as a major feature of Creamfields South, and Eric Prydz’s spectacular HOLO production was among the early attractions. However, the planned Steel Yard superstructure was subsequently withdrawn from the event, with organisers citing logistical and supply-chain challenges. The HOLO presentation was also removed from revised promotion. That distinction matters: the initial Steel Yard and HOLO announcements should not be mistaken for confirmation that the original production was staged at Chelmsford. Announced arena brands Paradise Jamie Jones’ house and underground music brand appeared in the festival’s early arena promotion. Warehouse Club-focused house and techno were important parts of the announced programme. Cream Trance Trance artists were represented alongside the broader electronic music line-up. Sub_Aural and harder sounds Bass music, drum and bass and hard dance added variety beyond the main headline sets. These are historical announced concepts, not a claim that every arena operated exactly as first promoted.

⭐ Why Creamfields South 2022 Mattered Two major international headliners Booking David Guetta and Calvin Harris signalled that the Chelmsford event was intended as a major new addition to the UK festival scene rather than a small regional offshoot. Music beyond the main stage The programme ranged from festival-friendly EDM to house, techno, trance and bass music. Artists such as Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Jamie Jones and Andy C reflected Creamfields’ broader dance music identity. A Jubilee bank holiday launch The first edition coincided with the extended Platinum Jubilee bank holiday in June 2022, giving the event a distinctive place in that year’s festival calendar. A return to Hylands Park After V Festival ended, Creamfields South brought another large-scale music event to a site that had been closely associated with British festival culture. Rather than claim unverified crowd reactions or individual set highlights, this archive focuses on the significance of the announced programme and the event’s place in Creamfields history.

🎟 What Tickets Were Available in 2022? At the time, Creamfields South was promoted with both camping and non-camping options, making it possible for visitors to stay on site or travel in for the music days. Historical ticket information is included for context only. Historical ticket option What it meant Camping Festival admission with access to the designated campsite. Non-camping Festival entry without staying overnight on site. Day admission Single-day attendance options were promoted during the sales period. Tickets are no longer on sale for Creamfields South 2022. For the current festival, see our Creamfields ticket guide.

📚 What Happened to Creamfields South? Creamfields South operated for two editions. Following its June 2022 debut, the festival returned to Hylands Park in May 2023. It did not return in 2024, and the organisers’ focus shifted back to the established festival at Daresbury. Creamfields South 2023 The second edition was held over the late-May bank holiday weekend, 26–28 May 2023. It retained the Chelmsford location and the separate South identity. Why was Creamfields South discontinued? The separate Chelmsford edition was not continued after 2023. It is reasonable to describe this as a decision to return the focus to the main Creamfields festival, but claims that a specific financial loss or ticket-sales figure caused its closure should not be treated as established fact without reliable evidence. A brief timeline Year Milestone 1998 First Creamfields festival takes place at Matterley Bowl near Winchester. 2006 Creamfields establishes its home at Daresbury in Cheshire. 2021 The new Creamfields South event is announced for Chelmsford. 2022 Inaugural Creamfields South at Hylands Park, 2–4 June. 2023 Second Creamfields South, 26–28 May. 2024 onwards No further Chelmsford edition; the main UK festival continues at Daresbury. For long-time fans, the short-lived South experiment is part of the wider story of how Creamfields developed, expanded and ultimately returned to one main UK festival site.